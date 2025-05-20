This Day in Country History: May 20

May 20 has seen big winners at the Billboard Music Awards over the years, including Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris. A commencement speech by Darius Rucker and a gig for a Tiger Woods benefit are among other notable events on this day in country music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Awards flowed at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20:

2018: Chris Stapleton won Top Country Artist and Top Country Male Artist at the Billboard Music Awards. Florida Georgia Line was named Top Country Duo/Group Artist, Luke Bryan won Top Country Tour, and Maren Morris received the Top Country Female Artist award.

Cultural Milestones

Stars uniting to offer help and encouragement is always heart-warming:

2011: Darius Rucker — the lead singer for Hootie and the Blowfish before transitioning to a successful solo career in country music — delivered the commencement speech to the Medical University of South Carolina graduating class on May 20. Rucker was a student at MUSC and is on the board of the MUSC Children's Hospital Fund.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From Little Big Town to Blake Shelton and Bucky Covington, there have been noteworthy performances on May 20, including:

2012: Country singer Bucky Covington sang the "Star-Spangled Banner" at the Iowa Speedway before the Pioneer Hi-Bred 250 race. The American Idol contestant is known for hits such as "Redneck Country Song" and "I Wanna' Be That Feeling."

Industry Changes and Challenges

While May 20, 2020, saw the cancellation of many live performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this day also marks the birthday of a baby boy named Huck:

2019: Tony Award-winning actress and country singer Laura Bell Bundy and her husband, Thom Winkle, whom she married in 2017, welcomed a baby boy they named Huck.

