Betting On Black: My Dad Is A Super Hero

It’s been a few months since my mom passed and I still can’t believe it. The only reason I still write is because of her. I learned a lot from my mom but I also learned a lot from my dad. My dad should wear a cape and have a t-shirt with an “S” on the front because the guy was Super Man. What am I saying? He IS Super Man. This guy is my superhero. The first thoughts I have of my father was he was always working. He always had 2 jobs and worked 5 days a week for about 18 hours a day. He would leave the house before I got up for school and would come home right about the time I was going to bed. Actually, he would be home after his 2nd job when I got home from school at around 3pm. He had exactly 1 hour at home until he went to the next job. Dad would be chilling on the couch relaxing before he had to go to his next job. The funny thing is he always watched General Hospital when I came home. What else is on at that time? Not

Much! I thought it was super weird that a grown man would be watching soap operas. After 10 years of this, I started to come home and say “Dad, did they ever catch Sonny Corinthos?” I would be upset that I missed a few minutes of GH. As he would leave for his next job, he would say “do your homework before mom gets home, I love you, I’ll see you tonight.” My dad and I are so much alike. Why do you think I watch Laguna Beach, Gossip Girl, The OC, and One Tree Hill? Dad loves these shows too and that’s exactly where I got it from. And if you have a problem or think it’s odd, take it up with him because the dude has biceps as big as Hulk Hogans. “Whatcha gonna do brother!” Back to when I was too young to realize, I asked my mom “Why is dad never home?” What an idiot I was, this guy was working 2 jobs to send my brother and I to private school and to put food on the table. I was super close with my mom and told her just about everything but my dad and I had a different relationship. I would ask him about how to fix things. Mom was a mental savior, dad was a physical savior. “Dad, my car is making a noise.” He would fix it or figure out a way to fix it. Even if meant Dad had to pick up an extra shift at Red Lobster, he did it. That’s my Dad! I have the best dad of all time because he doesn’t care about anything except his family. I know my dad is reading this and will cry his eyes out, sorry dad. I have to showcase just how amazing you are. I heard you say during mom’s memorial that when you pass away, (and god forbid that happens) that no one will be there because mom had all the friends and you had your select few. Dad, you have no idea what you mean to so many people. Don’t ever sell yourself short. Mom was a different breed but so were you. I talked to about 400 people at mom’s memorial and at least 90% of them said you have such a great dad, he’s funny, witty, and so loyal. You are and will always be my dad who sacrificed his whole life to make sure Georgie and I had the best life we could. I always say my brother is my idol because I always followed his footsteps when it came to soccer and college but dad, you weren’t my idol… You were my Super Hero! The guy that reigns supreme over an idol. You are a giant. The greatest of all time. I love you and I can only hope to be 50% of the man you are.