Jon Bellion and Luke Combs Drop New Song ‘Why’ About Their Fears of Being Dads

Luke Combs worked with singer-songwriter and producer Jon Bellion on a new duet, "Why," a deeply moving duet that examines the realities and mounting feelings of worries and mental load around fatherhood, love, and mental health. The song will be on Jon Bellion's upcoming album Father Figure, which is set to release in 2025 and will be Bellion's first solo release in six years.

Sharing snippets of the track on Instagram, both artists gave fans a glimpse into the song's emotional core. Bellion explained that "Why" was written during a panic attack he suffered just before the birth of his first son, a moment that sparked doubts about his readiness to raise a child. The collaboration, he said, helped him find clarity. "This song doesn't really solve the problem. I still have questions on a grand scale. But this song gives me a weird peace about it all, even if it's only for the length of the song," he added. "I want to thank Luke for coming in and elevating this song in every way."

Combs, whose own experiences with impending fatherhood helped shape the track, has also been open about his struggles with mental health, including anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), which first emerged during his middle school years. He revealed that he experienced a severe OCD flare-up just before heading out on his recent tour in Australia and New Zealand.

Bellion, best known for his hit "All Time Low" and his production work with artists like Maroon 5 and Justin Bieber, has released recent solo singles "Kid Again" and "Wash," signaling a creative resurgence. His collaboration with Combs combines his distinguishable alt-pop sensibility with Combs' emotionally devastating country vocal style.