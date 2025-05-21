Post Malone & Jelly Roll in Philly: What To Know Before You Go
Post Malone takes the stage at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, May 24th, with Jelly Roll for their Big Ass Stadium Tour. If you Need A Favor figuring out the best plan for your night, don’t worry, we’ve got a Guy For That. XTU has everything you need to feel Better Now, from parking details to show times and more!
Tailgating & Parking
Parking at Citizens Bank Park is cashless. Methods of payment include credit/debit cards and mobile payment (Apple Pay and Google Pay).
According to Citizens Bank Park, tailgating will be permitted in the following parking lots: A-H, M, N & O. Tailgating is not permitted in parking lots West of Darien Street and North of Pattison Avenue.
Tailgating lots will open five hours prior to the scheduled start time.
Non-tailgating lots will open three hours prior to the scheduled start time.
XTU Will Be There!
Tailgate and hang out with XTU before the concert at Xfinity Live! Find our live broadcast outside at the PBR Bar. We can't wait to see you there!
Post Malone's Travelin' Tailgate
You're invited to Post Malone's Travelin' Tailgate at Xfinity Live before the show at Citizens Bank Park. The party is from 12-6pm. Enjoy live music, food, exclusive tailgate merch, carnival games, and get a tattoo from Posty's personal tattoo artist! See more details about the tailgate HERE.
Set Times for Post Malone & Jelly Roll
5:30p - Doors Open
6:10p - Chandler Walters
6:45p - Sierra Ferrell
7:35p - Jelly Roll
9:05p - Post Malone & The Fools For You
*Times are subject to change
Prohibited Item at Citizens Bank Park
- Clear bags larger than 12"x6"x12" (excluding medical bags)
- Non-clear bags larger than 5"x7"
- Professional cameras
- Audio/video recording devices
- Food and beverage (except one sealed bottle of water)
- Alcohol
- Cans & glass bottles
- Laptops/tablets
- Umbrellas
- Fireworks
- Weapons
- Drones of Unmanned Aircraft Systems
- Brooms/poles/selfie sticks
- Laser pointing devices, glow sticks and flash bulbs
- Projectiles
- Pollical signs or flags
Any such items should be returned to your vehicle or checked in a locker on Citizens Bank Way. All patrons are subject to metal detection screening before entering the ballpark.