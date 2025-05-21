SoFi & Kelsea Ballerini Launch $2M Program for Financial Literacy in Tennessee Schools

On May 16, SoFi Technologies announced a $2 million partnership to launch the Rising Stars Program, in partnership with Kelsea Ballerini and tnAchieves. This great statewide initiative will help support financial education and college readiness for 60,000 Tennessee students. The Rising Stars Program will provide grants, one-on-one coaching, and additional resources to help students satisfy conditions for college enrollment, meet the costs of living, such as food and housing, and buy essential technology like laptops and textbooks.

"It has taken me years of hard work to reach my ambitions, and I've been lucky to have the support of so many people along the way," said Ballerini. "I'm incredibly proud to be working with SoFi to give students in Tennessee the financial tools and education they need to succeed. Investing even small amounts of money in your 20s will go further than larger amounts invested later in life. Building true financial independence starts by investing in your future early…in all the ways!”

As part of the Rising Stars Program, SoFi will allocate over $500,000 to expand tnAchieves' COMPLETE program. This program provides customized coaching and financial readiness curriculum to assist students as they work through their college degree and beyond. The larger initiative is part of SoFi's Generational Wealth Fund; this fund seeks to instill long-term financial wellness in underserved communities.

In addition to academic support, eligible Tennessee residents aged 18-24 can register for a SoFi Invest brokerage account between June 6 and July 31. Participants will receive free stock and may earn up to $1,000, encouraging early investing habits and financial literacy.

The initiative is also part of SoFi's relationship as presenting partner of the 2025 CMA Fest on June 5-8. Festival attendees will also receive unique experiences such as cashback offers and access to SoFi's exclusive lounges.