Target to Drop Special 20th Anniversary Vinyl of Carrie Underwood’s ‘Some Hearts’

Carrie Underwood is marking a major milestone in her career by announcing a special collector's edition vinyl celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Some Hearts. The commemorative release is set for Nov. 14, two decades after the album's first launch. Pre-orders began on May 19, coinciding with the original release anniversary.

Available exclusively at Target, the collector's edition vinyl will feature a refreshed cover, a keepsake photo book, rare live tracks, and other surprises yet to be revealed. Underwood unveiled the project on Instagram to her 13.3 million followers, offering a sneak peek at the new artwork. Fans quickly flooded the comments with excitement, many reflecting on Some Hearts' impact on their lives.

The announcement came just one day after the finale of Underwood's Las Vegas residency, Reflection, which concluded on May 18. The high-energy program began in December 2021 and got noticed for its aerial acrobatics, intricate staging, and firework displays. That evening, Underwood also celebrated American Idol winner Jamal Roberts, revisiting her own backstory.

Underwood has come a long way since she kicked off her career in 2005 as the winner of American Idol, and Some Hearts quickly became the best-selling debut album from a solo female artist in the history of country music. With this new edition, fans will relive the music that started it all and gain a deeper look into Underwood's journey through exclusive content.