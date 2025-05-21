LISTEN LIVE

Win VIP Garage & Pit Passes For Pocono Raceway

We want you to be our Big Machine/Pickers Vodka VIP! Register below to win a pair of VIP Garage & Pit Passes For Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono…

Donnie Black
Pocono Raceway 2025

We want you to be our Big Machine/Pickers Vodka VIP!

Register below to win a pair of VIP Garage & Pit Passes For Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway on Saturday, June 21st and meet our Big Machine Racing Driver Nick Sanchez!

pocono raceway
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
Download our station app

