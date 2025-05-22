LISTEN LIVE

Jelly Roll Opens Up About Time Behind Bars with Hennepin County Inmates Before Show

Jennifer Eggleston
Jelly Roll attends The 2025 Pollstar Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 16, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer via Getty Images

Jelly Roll, a country crossover artist, visited the Hennepin County Jail on May 21 to share his personal redemption story with inmates so they can aspire to be better. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Jelly Roll showed commitment to rehabilitation, hope, and change.

"When I was 13 years old, I caught my first criminal charge…I would spend the next thirteen years in and out of the system," Jelly Roll told those gathered. "I didn't go home to become rich and famous…I just wanted to be the dad I didn't have."

His message connected with inmates as well as staff, as he was very honest regarding his past (including selling drugs and going to jail numerous times). Jelly Roll is now a number-one musician and a good father, but he also has a passion for helping those who are oppressed.

"I want to be an inspiration for people who are now where I used to be — to let them know that change is truly possible," he said last month to the Tennessee Board of Parole, as reported by the Associated Press.

Sheriff Dawanna Witt presented Jelly Roll with a commemorative key to the jail and praised his efforts. "Jail time shouldn't be wasted time. Jelly Roll is a great example of how jail programs can change lives," Sheriff Witt stated.

Later that evening, Jelly Roll performed in front of 50,000 fans at U.S. Bank Stadium, opening for Post Malone. In spite of the larger crowd and positive reviews, his earlier outreach took center stage on the day.

The endeavor demonstrates Jelly Roll's intention to build rapport with people who encounter tough situations while proving that change is possible. His authentic message of growth, change, and fatherhood resonates with so many fans, and in turn slices into communities across America.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
