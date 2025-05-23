NMPA Set to Give Songwriter Awards to Musgraves, Akins at NYC Meeting

The National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA) will honor Kacey Musgraves and Rhett Akins at its annual meeting on June 11 at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in New York City. The event recognizes the contributions of influential songwriters and includes discussions on the future of the music publishing industry.

Musgraves will be given the honor of the Songwriter Icon Award, acknowledging the artistry she has demonstrated throughout her career, including a GRAMMY Award for Album of the Year and 12 Gold and Platinum awards. Musgraves, with a unique sound and emotional lyrics, continues to impact the genres of country and now pop music.“We are thrilled to honor Kacey Musgraves, whose music has always been driven by lyric and melody,” says NMPA President & CEO David Israelite. “A consummate songwriter, she is a successful solo hitmaker and renowned collaborator.”

Rhett Akins, whose songwriting career spans more than three decades, will receive the Non-Performing Songwriter Icon Award. With 44 Gold and Platinum songwriting certifications, Akins has penned hits for artists including Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, and Thomas Rhett, playing a key role in shaping contemporary country music. “Additionally, we look forward to celebrating the career of Rhett Akins, whose songwriting has been central to the growth of country music,” Israelite added.

The annual meeting will also include the delayed Billboard Songwriter Awards presentation, postponed due to last year's wildfires in Los Angeles. Winners will be announced during the event.

Oliver Schusser will headline a keynote discussion addressing the digital streaming economy and the evolving role of music services in compensating creators.