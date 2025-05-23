Win Passes To See Final Destination: Bloodlines

LISTEN LIVE

Register below to win a pair of Fandango passes to see the movie Final Destination: Bloodlines. The newest chapter in New Line Cinema's bloody successful franchise takes audiences back to…

Donnie Black
Register below to win a pair of Fandango passes to see the movie Final Destination: Bloodlines.

The newest chapter in New Line Cinema’s bloody successful franchise takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice—“Final Destination Bloodlines.” Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.

Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
