From ‘Things A Man Oughta Know’ to Country Superstar: Lainey Wilson’s Breakthrough Chart-Topper

At this point, Lainey Wilson is synonymous with a new era of country fame. Even with all she has gone through to reach this stage in her career, nothing changed life like her breakout single "Things A Man Oughta Know." The song, both raw and relatable, covered part self-reliance and part emotional maturity, connecting with fans in a way that put Lainey Wilson squarely in the middle of the conversation about the next new voice in country music.

Since "Things A Man Oughta Know," Wilson won CMA Entertainer of the Year, a GRAMMY for Best Country Album, and emerged as the most celebrated new face of authenticity for the genre.

The Journey to "Things A Man Oughta Know"

Born and raised in Baskin, Louisiana — a tiny farming town of about 300 residents — Lainey Wilson grew up steeped in country roots. Her father was a farmer, and her mother was a schoolteacher. Her love of music took hold early; she gave her first public performance in kindergarten and picked up the guitar by age 11. By high school, she was touring the South impersonating Hannah Montana, honing her stage presence, and learning how to connect with a crowd.

Wilson moved to Nashville in August 2011 at just 19 years old, full of ambition and grit. She lived in a camper trailer outside a recording studio for three years, chasing her dream through rejection and hard work. During that time, she released independent projects like her 2014 self-titled album and 2016's Tougher, which reached No. 44 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. Her big break came when she signed with BBR Music Group, setting the stage for the hit that would define her early career.

The Making of "Things A Man Oughta Know"

Written by Wilson, Jason Nix, and Jonathan Singleton, "Things A Man Oughta Know" was released on August 24, 2020, as part of her Redneck Hollywood EP. The track quickly gained traction, ultimately reaching No. 1 on Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It even cracked the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 32 in September 2021.

The song is a heartfelt list of life skills and lessons — knowing how to hook a trailer, shoot a shotgun, and change a tire — but also understanding love, loyalty, and resilience. Wilson's twangy vocal delivery and vivid storytelling brought these themes to life with refreshing sincerity. The song has racked up more than 146 million on-demand streams and earned a Gold certification from the RIAA in August 2021.

Impact on Lainey Wilson's Career

The success of "Things A Man Oughta Know" launched Wilson into the spotlight. In 2021, she became the first new solo female artist to reach No. 1 on country radio since Gabby Barrett's "I Hope" in 2020. This visibility opened doors with national tours, high-profile collaborations, and major award nominations followed.

The song also established Wilson's signature Bell Bottom Country brand — a mix of vintage flair and modern grit. It set the tone for her subsequent releases and albums, including the chart-topping Bell Bottom Country, which won Album of the Year in 2023 at both the CMA and ACM Awards. Wilson's authenticity and artistic consistency helped her stand out in a genre often dominated by male voices.

Why "Things A Man Oughta Know" Resonated with Fans

Part of what made "Things A Man Oughta Know" so impactful was its blend of old-school wisdom and modern vulnerability. It wasn't just a checklist of country credentials but a reflection on what it means to be emotionally grounded. Fans responded to Wilson's voice and the truth in her lyrics.

One fan even credited the song with saving her marriage — she shared it with her husband during a difficult time, and the emotional clarity it provided helped them reconnect.

Stories like this became common as Wilson's message of self-awareness and resilience echoed across airwaves and hearts. The track's traditional instrumentation, paired with a fresh lyrical perspective, made it relatable to a broad audience.

Lainey Wilson's Rise to Country Superstardom

Following her breakout, Wilson's career surged. She followed "Things A Man Oughta Know" with hits like "Heart Like a Truck" and expanded her reach with the acclaimed album Bell Bottom Country. In 2022, she won the CMA's Female Vocalist of the Year. By 2023, she had racked up a record-breaking nine CMA nominations and took home five awards, including the prestigious Entertainer of the Year title.

Her win marked a pivotal moment: she became the first woman since Taylor Swift in 2009 to win CMA Entertainer of the Year. Then came the 2024 GRAMMY win for Best Country Album, a crowning achievement for Bell Bottom Country. Wilson also made her acting debut on Yellowstone, further broadening her influence. With her newest album, Whirlwind (released in August 2024), reaching No. 3 on Billboard's Top Country Albums, her momentum shows no signs of slowing.

Lainey Wilson's Impact on Country Music

Wilson's ascent has helped redefine the country genre. By merging traditional themes with modern storytelling, she has carved out a space that honors heritage while pushing boundaries. Her emphasis on authenticity, both musically and personally, has influenced a new generation of artists.

Beyond her own music, Wilson is a passionate advocate for women in country. She mentors up-and-coming talent through the Tractor Supply Emerging Artists Program and supports initiatives like the Family Alliance in Music (FAM), to which she donated $25,000. She also offers rising stars like Mae Estes opening spots on her shows, ensuring that the ladder she climbed is accessible to others.

Lainey Wilson's Journey: A Testament to Authenticity and Perseverance

From small-town beginnings in Louisiana to GRAMMY-winning stages, Lainey Wilson's story is one of resilience, heart, and unwavering authenticity. Her rise was fueled by a song that didn't just top charts — it touched lives. "Things A Man Oughta Know" became a turning point, launching her into a career defined by honesty and impact.