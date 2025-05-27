Are Meghan Markle and Former British Vogue Editor Edward Enniful No Longer Friends?

Once upon a time, Meghan Markle had friends in the right places, like former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enniful. But fast forward to 2025, and now it seems the two are reportedly no longer on texting or brunching terms.

The Rift Between Meghan Markle and Edward Enniful

According to Daily Mail, Markle and Enniful had plans for a UK Vogue September 2022 issue feature since the Duchess of Sussex just attended the One Young World Summit in Manchester as a keynote speaker. The plan included “extensive features across the magazine and its digital editions.”

However, the outlet reported that Markle had several demands, including wanting to be on the cover, even if Enniful already booked Linda Evangelista. The Duchess also reportedly wanted a “global cover” appearing on both the covers of UK and US Vogue.

A source also told Page Six, “Meghan asked for control over [the] photographer, writer, final edit, photos, cover lines, and wanted a global issue. Nobody gets that. Not even Beyoncé.” The source added that Markle even set up a personal Zoom call with Anna Wintour to pitch her the idea. “Anna wasn’t interested. Meghan asked for a Zoom with her to reconsider, and Anna did it to be polite.”

All plans for the feature were scrapped, and an insider said, “Edward was furious to have lost the project. The whole process became very difficult. Edward could only promise her a big showy feature inside the magazine and online — but she turned it down.”

Support For One Another