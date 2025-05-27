Parker McCollum Talks Friendship With Eagles And Phillies Players

Parker McCollum Dishes on New Music

Before we dive into the hilarious story of Parker McCollum and Lane Johnson, we have to talk about Parker's upcoming new album.

We got to hang out with Parker before his show with Chris Stapleton and George Strait at the Linc on May 10th. He was nice enough to allow us and some winners come backstage where he talked about his upcoming album and what went into the process. His self-titled album Parker McCollum drops on June 27th and he says it's the first album he's done where he felt proud enough to make it his moniker.

When we were at the Linc, he told us he had his album halfway finished when he realized it wasn't what he wanted. He was working with a producer that he worked with many times before when he said he wasn't the vibe he wanted. So he scrapped the whole project, called a producer he's never worked with before, flew to New York City and did the new album in a week!

Parker Talks Hilarious Trip With Lane Johnson

Back in November 2024, I interviewed Parker at the CMA's in Nashville. After the interview we were standing around talking and he told me the most hilarious story of when he went hunting with Eagles' star Lane Johnson. He told me how they went Turkey hunting and we sitting around and for some reason Parker wanted to make conversation so he asked Lane when his birthday was. Lane said, "Today." Parker said, "TODAY is your birthday?" And Lane said, Yes. Parker said, "and you weren't going to say anything?" Lane said, "I guess not." Hahah

Parker Hangs With Kyle Schwarber and JT Realmuto

When we were in Nashville at the CMA's, Parker was just in Philly a few weeks earlier playing Freedom Mortgage Pavillon and he told me how he went golfing with Kyle Schwarber and JT Realmuto. Unfortunately the cameras weren't rolling when he told me the story, so when he called into my show the other day I asked him to tell the story.

Listen to Full Interview With Parker McCollum