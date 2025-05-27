This Day in Country History: May 27

Several notable country music events have occurred on May 27 over the years, from Blake Shelton being honored with an exhibit in Nashville to Memorial Day performances by key performers and the release of the television movie Ring of Fire.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Two interesting milestones featured members of famous country music families:

2010: Actress/singer Ashley Judd, daughter of Naomi Judd and sister of singer Wynonna, graduated from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with a degree in public administration. 2013: The movie Ring of Fire was released by Lifetime Television. This film was a biopic about the lives of June Carter Cash and Johnny Cash; June was played by the country/pop singer Jewel.

Cultural Milestones

Memorial Day isn't just a holiday; it's about honoring fallen Armed Forces personnel, and it has been marked over the years by performances by key country music artists and the opening of the Blake Shelton career exhibit:

2016: GRAMMY-nominated Grand Ole Opry country singer Trace Adkins performed at the National Memorial Day Concert held on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Sunday, May 29, which was aired on the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). Notable appearances at this annual event included Retired General Colin Powell, the U.S. Army Chorus, and the Armed Forces Color Guard. 2016: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened an exhibit called Blake Shelton: Based on a True Story that ran for six months. This exhibit showcased Shelton's early life and rise to fame and featured awards and memorabilia from his life and career.

2018: As part of the Memorial Day commemorations, the actor Charles Esten, who played Deacon Claybourne on the hit TV show Nashville, sang "Some Gave All" at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., as part of the 29th National Memorial Day concert. Actor Gary Sinise's Lt. Dan Band also played, performing a cover of the Zac Brown Band hit "Chicken Feet" and a rendition of "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home" by Justin Moore.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Notable performances from May 27 include:

2006: The late Toby Keith performed for U.S. troops at the Forward Operating Base Warhorse in Iraq. This was a stop on Keith's United Service Organization tour. 2018: The legendary country star Lee Greenwood sang his hit song "God Bless the U.S.A." before the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 car race.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Two events from this day did not lead to the anticipated outcomes:

2020: Before SpaceX's Crew Dragon launch at Cape Canaveral, Florida, singer and American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson sang the national anthem remotely due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Her performance was televised, but the launch was later canceled due to poor weather. 2021: Country singer Jimmie Allen married his fiancée Alexis Gale, a registered nurse, at a private ceremony at The Lake House Inn in Perkasie, Pennsylvania. Sadly, they divorced in 2023 after Allen confessed that he had had an affair with his tour manager.