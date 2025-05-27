LISTEN LIVE

XTU Anniversary Show with Luke Bryan 2025: What To Know Before You Go

Luke Bryan is headlining the 2025 XTU Anniversary Show at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on June 6th! Get ready to get your Country On! We’ve got everything you need to know…

Shannon Boyle
Luke Bryan photo and XTU anniversary Show logo

Luke Bryan is headlining the 2025 XTU Anniversary Show at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on June 6th! Get ready to get your Country On! We’ve got everything you need to know to make it the best night ever.

Gate & Parking Times For XTU Anniversary Show

Parking lots open at 1pm

Gates open at 3pm

XTU Anniversary Show 2025 with Luke Bryan

Find XTU!

Find Andie Summers, Razz on the Radio, Jeff Kurkjian, Nicole Michalik, Donnie Black, and Shannon all over the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. XTU will be broadcasting on the Ben Franklin side of Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. We can't wait to see you there!

XTU Anniversary Show 2025 with Luke Bryan

Set Times for Side Stage & Main Stage

Side Stage *Located on the Ben Franklin Side

3:00pm - DJ Dave Kim

3:20pm  – Greylan James 

4:00pm – Kenny Curcio

4:35pm  – Holdyn Barder

5:15pm  – Chase Matthew

6:00pm  – Chris Lane

Main Stage

6:45pm - XTU Anniversary Show Opening Ceremony

7:00pm – Adrien Nunez

7:40pm – Ashland Craft

8:20pm – George Birge

9:05pm – Luke Bryan

*All times are subject to change

XTU Anniversary Show 2025 with Luke Bryan

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Policies

Lawn Chairs - No outside lawn chairs allowed. Lawn chairs can be rented on-site or ahead of time at freedommortgagepavilion.com

Food & Drink Policy - One sealed bottle of water is allowed. All other outside food and beverage is not permitted.

Bag Policy - Small clutch bags are allowed. Slightly larger tote style bags are allowed only if they are clear. All other bags are prohibited. Bags may be searched on entry.

Camera Policy - Personal cameras are permitted into the venue, flash photography and removable lenses are not permitted. Video equipment is strictly forbidden, unless otherwise stated by the venue.

Please follow official venue rules for the best possible experience and safety of all patrons. The official venue site is here.

Designated Drivers: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion's concessionaire offers free fountain sodas to fans who commit to being the designated drivers for their parties. Visit the designated driver booth in the Walt Whitman Lobby.

XTU Anniversary Show 2025 with Luke Bryan

How To Get Tickets To The XTU Anniversary Show

Visit our events page here to find all of the Ticket Runs leading up to the show and listen to 92.5 XTU and win your XTU Anniversary Show tickets from The Andie Summers Show, Razz on the Radio, and Nicole Michalik.


Luke Bryan
Shannon BoyleEditor
Shannon, the Assistant Producer for The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Coordinator at 92.5 XTU, is a graduate of Kutztown University of Pennsylvania. Her journey with the station began as an intern for The Andie Summers Show and has worked her way through the ranks for the past 4 years. Shannon is known for her articles covering and recapping 92.5 XTU station events, delivering the latest in celebrity gossip and country news, and contributing to The Andie Summers Show's daily podcasts.
Related Stories
ANNIVERSARY-SHOW-TICKET-RUN-HERO (2)
XTU Anniversary Show2025 Anniversary Show Ticket RunsDonnie Black
Amazing Artist Photos from The 40th Anniversary Show with Lainey Wilson
XTU Oughta Know5 Amazing Artist Photos From XTU’s 40th Anniversary ShowShannon Boyle
Philly On The Street with Jeff Kurkjian & XTU Listeners
XTU Anniversary ShowPhilly On The Street with Jeff Kurkjian at Kenny ChesneyShannon Boyle
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect