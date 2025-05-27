XTU Anniversary Show with Luke Bryan 2025: What To Know Before You Go

Luke Bryan is headlining the 2025 XTU Anniversary Show at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on June 6th! Get ready to get your Country On! We’ve got everything you need to know to make it the best night ever.

Gate & Parking Times For XTU Anniversary Show

Parking lots open at 1pm

Gates open at 3pm

Find XTU!

Find Andie Summers, Razz on the Radio, Jeff Kurkjian, Nicole Michalik, Donnie Black, and Shannon all over the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. XTU will be broadcasting on the Ben Franklin side of Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. We can't wait to see you there!

Set Times for Side Stage & Main Stage

Side Stage *Located on the Ben Franklin Side

3:00pm - DJ Dave Kim

3:20pm – Greylan James

4:00pm – Kenny Curcio

4:35pm – Holdyn Barder

5:15pm – Chase Matthew

6:00pm – Chris Lane

Main Stage

6:45pm - XTU Anniversary Show Opening Ceremony

7:00pm – Adrien Nunez

7:40pm – Ashland Craft

8:20pm – George Birge

9:05pm – Luke Bryan

*All times are subject to change

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Policies

Lawn Chairs - No outside lawn chairs allowed. Lawn chairs can be rented on-site or ahead of time at freedommortgagepavilion.com

Food & Drink Policy - One sealed bottle of water is allowed. All other outside food and beverage is not permitted.

Bag Policy - Small clutch bags are allowed. Slightly larger tote style bags are allowed only if they are clear. All other bags are prohibited. Bags may be searched on entry.

Camera Policy - Personal cameras are permitted into the venue, flash photography and removable lenses are not permitted. Video equipment is strictly forbidden, unless otherwise stated by the venue.

Please follow official venue rules for the best possible experience and safety of all patrons. The official venue site is here.

Designated Drivers: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion's concessionaire offers free fountain sodas to fans who commit to being the designated drivers for their parties. Visit the designated driver booth in the Walt Whitman Lobby.

How To Get Tickets To The XTU Anniversary Show

Visit our events page here to find all of the Ticket Runs leading up to the show and listen to 92.5 XTU and win your XTU Anniversary Show tickets from The Andie Summers Show, Razz on the Radio, and Nicole Michalik.