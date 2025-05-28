Dasha Takes the Stage on ‘Tonight Show,’ Drops David Guetta Remix

Rising country-pop star Dasha wowed the crowd and millions of viewers on May 22, when she performed her single "Not At This Party" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The performance was a monumental milestone in her career. You could see it and feel it with the audience and viewers at home. Dasha combined high energy, dance moves, and solid vocals into one total package.

In a memorable outfit (a red and white checkered corset, red cowgirl boots, and a white skirt) to match the fire of her performance, the crowd was ecstatic and ended with a standing ovation, followed by tons of social media love.

The next day, Dasha announced the release of a remix of “Not At This Party” by internationally renowned DJ David Guetta. Now available on major streaming platforms, the remix has drawn praise for its innovative blend of country and electronic influences. Fans have seemingly been thrilled online, and many wish for more cross-genre collaborations from both artists.

In an Instagram Story post after she appeared on The Tonight Show, Dasha celebrated by sharing that she was also named Amazon Music's Breakthrough Artist of 2025. “This means the world to me,” she said, emphasizing how grateful she is to connect with a global fanbase.

Dasha's rising star power was also on full display during her performance at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, on April 26. As she took the Mane Stage, the singer couldn't contain her excitement: “I'm playing Stagecoach Mane Stage,” she screamed into the mic, throwing a fist into the air as her blonde waves and “signature” cowlick whipped in the wind.