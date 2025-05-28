Dolly Parton Teases Potential Beyoncé Tour Guest Spot After ‘Jolene’ Cover

The iconic Dolly Parton hinted at a surprise appearance during Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour. This buzz comes right after Beyoncé released her interpretation of the 1973 hit "Jolene."

"You never know - anything is possible! Because she really is doing great with that [tour]," Parton said in an exclusive interview with HuffPost.

She's not wrong. The first leg of the Cowboy Carter Tour at SoFi Stadium stunned with record-breaking numbers. During her five sold-out shows in Inglewood, California, Beyoncé sold around 217,000 tickets and earned up to $55.7 million, as reported in The News.

When asked about her opinion on the new version of "Jolene," Parton beamed with pride. "I was very honored that she wanted to do her version of Jolene. That's all a great compliment to me, when somebody wants to do my songs in any version," she shared with HuffPost.

Dolly Parton couldn't hold back her excitement about Beyoncé's fierce take on the classic tune. "She's not gonna sit back and say, 'Oh please don't take my man.' She's gonna kick some a**!" she stated.

Beyoncé's Los Angeles run of the tour made history. It is now 2025's biggest single-venue engagement, ranking fifth in Billboard Boxscore history. Only U2's Sphere shows, Harry Styles' 15-night run at Madison Square Garden, and Take That's eight shows at Wembley Stadium pulled bigger numbers.

The tour started on April 28 and features stops in Chicago, New Jersey, Houston, Landover, and Atlanta before its grand finale on July 26 at Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium.

The opening night turned into a family affair. Queen Bey's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, stepped up during "America Has A Problem." In a sweet surprise, little Rumi Carter also made her first-ever stage appearance for "Protector."