Morgan Wallen’s ‘I’m The Problem’ Dominates Charts with Record-Breaking 37 Songs on Hot 100

Morgan Wallen is once again making headlines with the breakout success of his latest album, I'm The Problem, which has sparked a wave of both commercial triumph and public reaction. As of May 22, the album has moved 493,000 units — 357,000 of which came from streaming, resulting in 462.63 million official on-demand streams. It also saw a strong showing in physical sales, with 48,000 vinyl copies sold across five collectible variants.

The album has catapulted six songs into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, including three that consecutively claimed the top spot — a historic first for a country artist. One song, “I'm The Problem," made an impact on the lives of the fanbase after a simple video of a live performance was released and went on to gain over three million views in just a few days.

Fans responding to the video posted some very personal emotional responses, all the way through expressing their raw admiration: “This song isn't just lyrics…it's accountability, regret, and heartbreak wrapped in one. Sometimes admitting you're the problem is the hardest kind of love there is.” Another wrote, “His voice is so powerful and beautiful. My favorite voice ever!! He is amazing! Love Morgan and his beautiful soul.”

Although Wallen's public image has faced scrutiny due to past controversies — including a 2021 incident involving a racial slur and a reckless endangerment conviction — he has let the music speak louder than the headlines. His collaboration with Tate McRae, “What I Want,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on May 27, further igniting conversations across fan bases.