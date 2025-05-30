A Pet Parent’s Guide to Limping

Limping can be a sign of a minor injury or a serious medical condition.

Home Assessment

When you notice your pet limping, take note of which limb they’re favoring. Sometimes the limp comes and goes or affects more than one limb. You may have noticed a slight limp that’s gradually getting worse or a sudden limp on a leg that seemed fine moments ago. Maybe you saw them running, jumping, or rough housing just before they started limping. Look for wounds or swelling but be careful examining the affected leg so that you don’t cause your pet more pain. The information you gather at home will help the veterinarian determine the cause of the limp and develop a treatment plan.

Common Causes

Paw Injuries

Stepping on a sharp object, getting something lodged between their paw pads, or breaking a nail may cause a limp. Aside from limping, signs of a paw injury include licking the paw, swelling, bleeding, and increased sensitivity about having their paws touched.

Orthopedic Causes

Orthopedic causes include osteoarthritis, hip dysplasia, fractures, hypertrophic osteodystrophy, or panosteitis. Depending on the condition, you may also notice stiffness or a worsening limp in cold weather. Some conditions have a greater impact on certain breeds or ages.

Soft Tissue Causes

Some soft tissue injuries, like strained muscles, require only rest to resolve. Others, like torn ligaments, necessitate surgical repair. There's often no indication of injury other than the limp.

Systemic Causes

Systemic causes are worth considering when there are other signs of systemic disease or when other causes aren’t apparent. Infectious, neurologic, and neoplastic diseases may cause limping. Seemingly unrelated issues that arise around the same time as the limp might be clues about a systemic cause.

Veterinary Assessment

The veterinarian will ask questions about your pet’s history including any known health issues, current medications, and whether you saw what preceded the limp. They may want to watch your pet walk and palpate the affected limb. Images with X-rays, CT, or MRI will let them see if there are injuries to the bones or soft tissues, and bloodwork will help them look for systemic causes.

Possible Treatment Plans

Once the veterinarian has determined the cause of the pain, they will discuss treatment options with you. Options will vary depending on the condition.

Medications

Pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medications will ease pain and reduce swelling. They provide some quick relief for your pet.

Exercise Restriction

Limiting your pet’s activity can help them heal from minor injuries. The vet may talk to you about restricting running, jumping, and access to stairs.

Lifestyle Changes

Diets rich in omega-3 fatty acids support joint health. Frequent short walks warm up stiff muscles and joints. Weight loss reduces stress on the limbs of overweight pets. When indicated, your vet will suggest lifestyle changes alongside other treatments.

Surgery

Surgical intervention may be the best option for serious injuries or degenerative conditions. A board-certified veterinary surgeon will get your pet back to normal as quickly as possible.

Joint Supplements

Like changes to diet and exercise, joint supplements are a non-invasive way to support your pet’s joint health.

Orthopedic Support

Mobility aids and braces can take some of the stress off an injured joint. Slings and specialized harnesses allow you to help your pet while reducing strain on your own back. Braces stabilize a joint during recovery from injuries or complications of degenerative conditions.

When to seek help