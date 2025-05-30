Choosing the Right Care: Urgent Care vs Emergency Cases
Veterinary medicine is always evolving to meet the needs of the community. In recent years, urgent care veterinary clinics have started supplementing some of the care previously provided only by emergency hospitals. When your pet is sick or injured and you can’t get in to see their primary veterinarian, that’s when you turn to an urgent care clinic or emergency hospital. How do you know which one to choose? Generally, conditions that are life-threatening or require immediate hospitalization should go to the emergency hospital, while less severe illnesses and injuries that need same-day treatment can go to the urgent care clinic.
Assess Your Pet
You know your pet better than anyone and will be the first to notice when something isn’t right. Assess if your pet is experiencing a true emergency or if they are stable. You will likely recognize an emergency when you see it, but if you're unsure, call us so we can help guide you to the appropriate care. Read on for some examples.
Urgent Care (MVUCS)
- Anal gland issues
- Back pain
- Coughing or sneezing
- Ear infection
- Facial swelling
- Fever
- Frequent or urgent urination (+/- blood in the urine)
- Intestinal parasites
- Itching, skin rashes
- Lameness or limping
- Loss of appetite
- Lumps and bumps
- Mild constipation
- Minor bite wounds, lacerations
- Ocular discharge or squinting
- Post-operative incision issues
- Single seizure event
- Skin abscesses
- Torn or bleeding nail
- Upper respiratory tract infection
- Vomiting or diarrhea
- Vaccine or allergic reactions with facial swelling or hives
Emergency/Critical Care (MVA)
- Anemia
- Difficulty or labored breathing
- Heat stroke
- Kidney failure
- Euthanasia
- Multiple seizures (clusters)
- Pneumonia
- Severe bite wounds or lacerations
- Severe lethargy
- Sudden collapse
- Most Toxins
- Unproductively straining to urinate
- Vehicular trauma (hit by car)