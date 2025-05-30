Choosing the Right Care: Urgent Care vs Emergency Cases

Veterinary medicine is always evolving to meet the needs of the community. In recent years, urgent care veterinary clinics have started supplementing some of the care previously provided only by emergency hospitals. When your pet is sick or injured and you can’t get in to see their primary veterinarian, that’s when you turn to an urgent care clinic or emergency hospital. How do you know which one to choose? Generally, conditions that are life-threatening or require immediate hospitalization should go to the emergency hospital, while less severe illnesses and injuries that need same-day treatment can go to the urgent care clinic.