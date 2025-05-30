Met Vet Tips of the Trade

Are you a proud dog owner? You’re in the right place! Here, you’ll discover expert tips for traveling with your canine companion, advice on what to do if your pup starts limping, and guidance on choosing the best care for your furry best friend. Whether you’re planning an adventure or looking out for your dog’s health, we’ve got you covered.

Choosing the Right Care: Urgent Care vs Emergency Cases

Veterinary medicine is always evolving to meet the needs of the community. In recent years, urgent care veterinary clinics have started supplementing some of the care previously provided only by emergency hospitals. When your pet is sick or injured and you can’t get in to see their primary veterinarian, that’s when you turn to an urgent care clinic or emergency hospital. How do you know which one to choose? Generally, conditions that are life-threatening or require immediate hospitalization should go to the emergency hospital, while less severe illnesses and injuries that need same-day treatment can go to the urgent care clinic.

Assess Your Pet

You know your pet better than anyone and will be the first to notice when something isn’t right. Assess if your pet is experiencing a true emergency or if they are stable. You will likely recognize an emergency when you see it, but if you're unsure, call us so we can help guide you to the appropriate care. Read on for some examples.

Urgent Care (MVUCS)

Anal gland issues

Back pain

Coughing or sneezing

Ear infection

Facial swelling

Fever

Frequent or urgent urination (+/- blood in the urine)

Intestinal parasites

Itching, skin rashes

Lameness or limping

Loss of appetite

Lumps and bumps

Mild constipation

Minor bite wounds, lacerations

Ocular discharge or squinting

Post-operative incision issues

Single seizure event

Skin abscesses

Torn or bleeding nail

Upper respiratory tract infection

Vomiting or diarrhea

Vaccine or allergic reactions with facial swelling or hives

Emergency/Critical Care (MVA)

Anemia

Difficulty or labored breathing

Heat stroke

Kidney failure

Euthanasia

Multiple seizures (clusters)

Pneumonia

Severe bite wounds or lacerations

Severe lethargy

Sudden collapse

Most Toxins

Unproductively straining to urinate

Vehicular trauma (hit by car)

A Pet Parent’s Guide to Limping

Limping can be a sign of a minor injury or a serious medical condition.

Home Assessment

When you notice your pet limping, take note of which limb they’re favoring. Sometimes the limp comes and goes or affects more than one limb. You may have noticed a slight limp that’s gradually getting worse or a sudden limp on a leg that seemed fine moments ago. Maybe you saw them running, jumping, or rough housing just before they started limping. Look for wounds or swelling but be careful examining the affected leg so that you don’t cause your pet more pain. The information you gather at home will help the veterinarian determine the cause of the limp and develop a treatment plan.

Common Causes

Paw Injuries

Stepping on a sharp object, getting something lodged between their paw pads, or breaking a nail may cause a limp. Aside from limping, signs of a paw injury include licking the paw, swelling, bleeding, and increased sensitivity about having their paws touched.

Orthopedic Causes

Orthopedic causes include osteoarthritis, hip dysplasia, fractures, hypertrophic osteodystrophy, or panosteitis. Depending on the condition, you may also notice stiffness or a worsening limp in cold weather. Some conditions have a greater impact on certain breeds or ages.

Soft Tissue Causes

Some soft tissue injuries, like strained muscles, require only rest to resolve. Others, like torn ligaments, necessitate surgical repair. There's often no indication of injury other than the limp.

Systemic Causes

Systemic causes are worth considering when there are other signs of systemic disease or when other causes aren’t apparent. Infectious, neurologic, and neoplastic diseases may cause limping. Seemingly unrelated issues that arise around the same time as the limp might be clues about a systemic cause.

Veterinary Assessment

The veterinarian will ask questions about your pet’s history including any known health issues, current medications, and whether you saw what preceded the limp. They may want to watch your pet walk and palpate the affected limb. Images with X-rays, CT, or MRI will let them see if there are injuries to the bones or soft tissues, and bloodwork will help them look for systemic causes.

Possible Treatment Plans

Once the veterinarian has determined the cause of the pain, they will discuss treatment options with you. Options will vary depending on the condition.

Medications

Pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medications will ease pain and reduce swelling. They provide some quick relief for your pet.

Exercise Restriction

Limiting your pet’s activity can help them heal from minor injuries. The vet may talk to you about restricting running, jumping, and access to stairs.

Lifestyle Changes

Diets rich in omega-3 fatty acids support joint health. Frequent short walks warm up stiff muscles and joints. Weight loss reduces stress on the limbs of overweight pets. When indicated, your vet will suggest lifestyle changes alongside other treatments.

Surgery

Surgical intervention may be the best option for serious injuries or degenerative conditions. A board-certified veterinary surgeon will get your pet back to normal as quickly as possible.

Joint Supplements

Like changes to diet and exercise, joint supplements are a non-invasive way to support your pet’s joint health.

Orthopedic Support

Mobility aids and braces can take some of the stress off an injured joint. Slings and specialized harnesses allow you to help your pet while reducing strain on your own back. Braces stabilize a joint during recovery from injuries or complications of degenerative conditions.

When to seek help

If your pet has a mild limp that doesn’t improve within a day, make an appointment with your primary vet. If your pet is notably painful, not putting any weight on one limb, crying, or unable to engage in normal activities, seek immediate care. Urgent care facilities can assess and treat limps from all causes. They will provide pain relief, assess the cause, and let you know the treatment options the same day.

Traveling with Your Dog

With a little planning, you can make some great vacation memories with your dog. How are you getting there? How long will you be away from home? Are you staying with someone you know or renting a place? Does your dog have any medical condition or medications? What will you do if your dog needs medical attention while you’re far from home? Consider these questions before you go so you can relax and enjoy the trip!

Helpful Tips

Make sure your dog has a sturdy, well-fitted leash and collar. The collar should have identification tags with our contact information, a license, and proof of rabies vaccinations.

You may want to consider a permanent form of ID (such as a microchip or tattoo) that can increase the likelihood of reuniting you with your dog if they get lost far from home.

Carry recent pictures of your dog with you. If you are accidentally separated, these pictures will help local authorities find your dog.

Have the phone number of your veterinarian and a list of your dog’s medications. Abrupt changes in diet can cause GI upset, so pack your dog’s regular food and bowls.

If you think you might need to board your dog, carry your dog’s vaccination records.

Federal law (Americans with Disabilities Act) allows equal access to all service dogs. If you are traveling with a service dog, alert the carrier in advance so that they may accommodate you. If you travel with a service dog, it’s a good idea to know the federal and state laws and to carry summary sheet of the laws and the number for the ADA office in the U.S. Department of Justice, (800) 514-0301 (voice) and (800) 514-0383 (TDD). You may come across a worker who does not know the law.

By Car

Keep your dog comfortable and occupied with bedding and toys.

Don’t let your dog stick their head out of the window as it creates the risk of eye or ear injuries. Also, don’t put your dog in the back of an open pickup truck because it increases the risk of them being injured in an accident.

To help prevent motion sickness in your dog, practice with short trips in the car before your journey and feed your dog lightly before the trip, allowing them some time to digest.

If you know your dog gets anxious or sick in the car, talk to your veterinarian in advance about medications to help them travel more comfortably.

By Plane

Schedule a visit to your veterinarian before your trip. You must provide a certification of health and vaccination records no more than 10 days before travel. Your dog must be at least 8 weeks old and weaned.

Airlines make it clear that it is the owner’s responsibility to verify the dog’s health and ability to fly. Talk to your veterinarian about the risks and ask if it would be best for your dog to be medicated for the trip.

Check the temperatures at the flight’s departure point, connections, and destination. Federal regulations prohibit shipping live animals as cargo if the animal will be exposed to temperatures below 45°F or above 85°F for more than four hours during departure, arrival, or connections.

Remember that each airline has its own regulations and services. Be sure that your crate meets the requirements of all airlines you’ll be using. If your dog is small, some airlines may allow them in the passenger cabin as long as your crate or carrier fits under the seat in front of you.

When making your reservations, make reservations for your dog as well. There are restrictions on the number of animals permitted, and they are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

By Train, Bus and Boat

Amtrak allows pets up to 20 pounds for a fee. Local trains have their own policies.

Greyhound and other bus companies that travel interstate are not allowed to carry live animals. (Service dogs are permitted.) Local bus companies have their own policies.

If you’re planning to take a cruise, contact the cruise line to see if they are able to accommodate travel with your pet. Most do not allow pets, but the QE2 does on a limited basis.

Lodging

If you plan to stay at a hotel or motel, learn their pet policy before you book the reservation. While staying, respect other guests by keeping your dog quiet.

Beware of leaving your dog unattended in the room because they may bark or destroy property if left alone in a strange place.

Prevent unwanted messes or escape by keeping your dog in their crate at night and any time you leave them in your room alone. Also, ask where you should walk your dog, and be sure to clean up after them.

Please remember, for hotels to continue to accept guests with dogs, it is important to respect hotel property, staff, and fellow guests.

International

International travel involves much more than interstate travel. Each country has its own rules and regulations. Many countries have a quarantine period. Check with the embassy or consulate of the country of your destination for details.

Safety

Use a crate or a seatbelt harness to keep your pet secure in the vehicle and avoid driver distractions. Plan for more pit stops to give them a chance to drink water, relieve themselves, and stretch their legs. If traveling by plane or other public transportation, make sure the crate