Teddy Swims’ ‘Lose Control’ Smashes Billboard Record with 92-Week Streak

Teddy Swims continues to break records with his hit song "Lose Control." It has been on the Billboard Hot 100 for an impressive 92 weeks, surpassing the previous record held by Glass Animals' "Heat Waves," which spent 91 weeks on the chart.

The song claimed the top spot for a week in March before Billboard named it the No. 1 song of 2024. So far, it has over 4 billion streams worldwide. Even radio stations couldn't get enough. It topped five different airplay lists.

In a statement to Billboard, Warner Records' EVP of promotion and commerce, Mike Chester, said, "Teddy Swims is a once-in-a-generation talent who defies genres, making him truly unique in today's music landscape."

While "Lose Control" first entered the chat at No. 99 back in August 2023, it has now spent 63 weeks in the top 10, setting a new record. Today, it sits at number 11, still going strong.

This six-time platinum success beat out some tough competition. The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" lasted 90 weeks. Imagine Dragons' "Radioactive" made it to 87. For Swims, this is his second time breaking Hot 100 records.

If you've followed him before his fame, you know he started small by posting covers online back in 2019. When his versions of Michael Jackson and Shania Twain songs blew up, Warner Records spotted his talent and signed him the next year.

Since then, he's been unstoppable. He got a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist and dropped his latest album, I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), in January. The project featured collaborations with stars like Giveon, Muni Long, Coco Jones, and GloRilla.

At the 2024 Billboard Awards, he won the Top Hot 100 Song and Top Radio Song awards for "Lose Control". The VMAs also gave him three nominations and a spot on stage.

Next up? Teddy Swims is currently on his I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour, where he just performed at the Radio City Music Hall in New York this week. He'll hit stages across North America from June to September, then head to Australia and New Zealand in October.