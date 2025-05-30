The Most Affordable Airbnb in Pennsylvania is a Find

Summer is a great time to rent an Airbnb and get away from it all, but even if it's outside the summer months, escaping to an Airbnb can offer the kind of rest and relaxation that is simply needed. As with any vacation, sometimes booking an Airbnb during the offseason is even more reasonable than renting it in the summer months. Plus, at this point, some of the most popular Airbnb spots are booked up for the summer but still have some available slots for fall. Whenever you plan to vacation, one new report shows the cheapest Airbnb getaway in the state. This one is a real find.

Pennsylvania's Cheapest Airbnb

The crew at Reader's Digest has a new feature out about the most affordable Airbnb options in each state, including this state. "We have the most beautiful, best reviewed and surprisingly cheap rentals in every state right here," they note in the feature. So, it's not just about the price. These picks also have stellar reviews, making them a real find.

For Pennsylvania, they love the Riverwood Cottage, which is located between the Delaware River and Delaware Canal. It's $130 per night, according to their latest figures.

"The 700-square-foot home sleeps two adults and stands out for its rustic aesthetic (think: lots of dark woods) and country views from every angle," Reader's Digest states. "Guests also have access to a private fenced-in yard and outdoor dining area." It truly sounds like a paradise and the perfect getaway.