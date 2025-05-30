Traveling with Your Dog
With a little planning, you can make some great vacation memories with your dog. How are you getting there? How long will you be away from home? Are you staying with someone you know or renting a place? Does your dog have any medical condition or medications? What will you do if your dog needs medical attention while you’re far from home? Consider these questions before you go so you can relax and enjoy the trip!
Helpful Tips
- Make sure your dog has a sturdy, well-fitted leash and collar. The collar should have identification tags with our contact information, a license, and proof of rabies vaccinations.
- You may want to consider a permanent form of ID (such as a microchip or tattoo) that can increase the likelihood of reuniting you with your dog if they get lost far from home.
- Carry recent pictures of your dog with you. If you are accidentally separated, these pictures will help local authorities find your dog.
- Have the phone number of your veterinarian and a list of your dog’s medications. Abrupt changes in diet can cause GI upset, so pack your dog’s regular food and bowls.
- If you think you might need to board your dog, carry your dog’s vaccination records.
- Federal law (Americans with Disabilities Act) allows equal access to all service dogs. If you are traveling with a service dog, alert the carrier in advance so that they may accommodate you. If you travel with a service dog, it’s a good idea to know the federal and state laws and to carry summary sheet of the laws and the number for the ADA office in the U.S. Department of Justice, (800) 514-0301 (voice) and (800) 514-0383 (TDD). You may come across a worker who does not know the law.
By Car
- Keep your dog comfortable and occupied with bedding and toys.
- Don’t let your dog stick their head out of the window as it creates the risk of eye or ear injuries. Also, don’t put your dog in the back of an open pickup truck because it increases the risk of them being injured in an accident.
- To help prevent motion sickness in your dog, practice with short trips in the car before your journey and feed your dog lightly before the trip, allowing them some time to digest.
- If you know your dog gets anxious or sick in the car, talk to your veterinarian in advance about medications to help them travel more comfortably.
By Plane
- Schedule a visit to your veterinarian before your trip. You must provide a certification of health and vaccination records no more than 10 days before travel. Your dog must be at least 8 weeks old and weaned.
- Airlines make it clear that it is the owner’s responsibility to verify the dog’s health and ability to fly. Talk to your veterinarian about the risks and ask if it would be best for your dog to be medicated for the trip.
- Check the temperatures at the flight’s departure point, connections, and destination. Federal regulations prohibit shipping live animals as cargo if the animal will be exposed to temperatures below 45°F or above 85°F for more than four hours during departure, arrival, or connections.
- Remember that each airline has its own regulations and services. Be sure that your crate meets the requirements of all airlines you’ll be using. If your dog is small, some airlines may allow them in the passenger cabin as long as your crate or carrier fits under the seat in front of you.
- When making your reservations, make reservations for your dog as well. There are restrictions on the number of animals permitted, and they are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
By Train, Bus and Boat
- Amtrak allows pets up to 20 pounds for a fee. Local trains have their own policies.
- Greyhound and other bus companies that travel interstate are not allowed to carry live animals. (Service dogs are permitted.) Local bus companies have their own policies.
- If you’re planning to take a cruise, contact the cruise line to see if they are able to accommodate travel with your pet. Most do not allow pets, but the QE2 does on a limited basis.
Lodging
- If you plan to stay at a hotel or motel, learn their pet policy before you book the reservation. While staying, respect other guests by keeping your dog quiet.
- Beware of leaving your dog unattended in the room because they may bark or destroy property if left alone in a strange place.
- Prevent unwanted messes or escape by keeping your dog in their crate at night and any time you leave them in your room alone. Also, ask where you should walk your dog, and be sure to clean up after them.
- Please remember, for hotels to continue to accept guests with dogs, it is important to respect hotel property, staff, and fellow guests.
International
International travel involves much more than interstate travel. Each country has its own rules and regulations. Many countries have a quarantine period. Check with the embassy or consulate of the country of your destination for details.
Safety
Use a crate or a seatbelt harness to keep your pet secure in the vehicle and avoid driver distractions. Plan for more pit stops to give them a chance to drink water, relieve themselves, and stretch their legs. If traveling by plane or other public transportation, make sure the crate
- allows the dog to stand, turn, and lie down
- has a hard exterior with handles and is free of interior protrusions
- has a leak-proof bottom covered with absorbent material
- has ventilation on opposing sides, with exterior rims or knobs to prevent blocked airflow
- has a “LIVE ANIMAL” label, arrows upright, on the outside with owner’s name and contact information