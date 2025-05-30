Win Tickets To The 1st Annual Summer Solstice Music Festival
Register below to win a pair of tickets to the 1st Annual Summer Solstice Music Festival happening Saturday, June 21st at Pike Twp. Sportsmen's Association in Oley, PA.
A day packed with live music, food and spirits, and unforgettable memories! Headliner country music legend Ronnie McDowell
Before that, enjoy performances by Cliff Waddell Nashville Performing and Recording Artist & The Twang Gang at 4 PM, Mr. Mody & Friends at 2 PM, and Mystic Warriors at noon. It's a full day of classic rock and country. Gates open at 11:30 AM. Free parking available, and don't forget those lawn chairs!
For tickets and info, visit SummerSolsticeMusic.com.
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.