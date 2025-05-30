LISTEN LIVE

Win Tickets To The 1st Annual Summer Solstice Music Festival

Register below to win a pair of tickets to the 1st Annual Summer Solstice Music Festival happening Saturday, June 21st at Pike Twp. Sportsmen’s Association in Oley, PA. A day packed…

Donnie Black
Summer Solstice

Register below to win a pair of tickets to the 1st Annual Summer Solstice Music Festival happening Saturday, June 21st at Pike Twp. Sportsmen's Association in Oley, PA.

A day packed with live music,  food and spirits, and unforgettable memories! Headliner country music legend Ronnie McDowell
Before that, enjoy performances by Cliff Waddell Nashville Performing and Recording Artist & The Twang Gang at 4 PM, Mr. Mody & Friends at 2 PM, and Mystic Warriors at noon. It's a full day of classic rock and country. Gates open at 11:30 AM. Free parking available, and don't forget those lawn chairs!

For tickets and info, visit SummerSolsticeMusic.com.

