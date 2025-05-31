Luke Bryan Exclusive Soundcheck Weekend

LISTEN LIVE

Win Anniversary Show tickets all weekend long! Register below for your chance to see Luke Bryan along with George Birge, Ashland Craft, and Adrien Nunez on Friday, June 6th at the…

Donnie Black
92.5-XTU-Anniversary-Show1 (1)

Win Anniversary Show tickets all weekend long!

Register below for your chance to see Luke Bryan along with George Birge, Ashland Craft, and Adrien Nunez on Friday, June 6th at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Plus, you will also win tickets to an exclusive pre-show VIP Soundcheck Experience with Luke Bryan.

Thanks to our friends:

Ford & The Ford 150

ACME Markets – Fresh Foods Local Flavors

Anniversary ShowLuke Bryan
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
