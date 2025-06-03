This Day in Country History: June 3

June 3 marks a momentous day in country music history. Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley received certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America, benefit concerts to honor the frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic were held, and a couple of fun country music festivals took place on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Earning recognition from the RIAA is a huge honor, and several artists achieved this on June 3:

Superstar Miranda Lambert's single "Little Red Wagon" received RIAA Platinum certification. Lambert is a GRAMMY Award-winning country music star known for songs such as “Heart Like Mine” and “Gunpowder & Lead." 2021: Several of Dierks Bentley's songs received RIAA Platinum certification on this day, including "Women, Amen," "I Hold On," "Sideways," "Come a Little Closer," and "Am I the Only One." His singles "Settle for a Slow Down," "Tip it on Back," "Riser," and "Every Mile a Memory" earned Gold certification.

Cultural Milestones

Country music stars coming together to raise money and awareness is one of the reasons people respect them. Benefits on June 3 in past years include:

The 10th annual Darius Rucker & Friends benefit concert was held at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. This event raises money and awareness for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 2020: Country music artists Kane Brown, Luke Combs, and Carrie Underwood performed during the CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special event televised on the CMT TV network to pay tribute to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Summer music festivals are often the highlight of the season, and June 3 had a couple of really great ones:

Country music legends Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney, George Strait, Martina McBride, and Lee Ann Womack performed at the George Strait Music Festival at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York. Strait was instrumental in reviving traditional country music, western swing, and honky-tonk music. 2023: Fans flocked to Panama City, Florida, on June 3 for the Gulf Coast Jam country music festival. Headliners on this day included Morgan Wallen, Chase Rice, and Bailey Zimmerman. Ernest and Lily Rose were among the support artists.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From lawsuits to misconduct, there were notable industry challenges on June 3:

Just hours after performing at the George Strait Music Festival, country music stars Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw were arrested after an incident involving a police officer's horse. Chesney was charged with disorderly conduct and McGraw with a felony for assaulting a police officer. 2009: House of Bryant Publications, LLC, filed a lawsuit against A&E Television Networks for using the country and bluegrass song "Rocky Top" in an episode of City Confidential without the permission of the writers, Felice and Boudleaux Bryant.