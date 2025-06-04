Dylan Scott Drops New Album, Gears Up for Headlining Tour and CMA Fest Performance

Dylan Scott is celebrating an important milestone in his career as the Country singer-songwriter releases his third studio album, Easy Does It, as well as a busy slate of shows and appearances. At 34 years old, Scott has lived in Nashville for 15 years, building his career with consistent direct paths while keeping persistence at the forefront. Scott revealed that “it's been a grind”, but he's luckily “seen a lot of growth,” and that “growth” will seemingly continue, as the country singer has a full slate of plans for the future.

Released in 2025, Easy Does It features 11 tracks, including the Platinum-certified “What He'll Never Have,” which has already surpassed 300 million streams. Scott admitted initial hesitation about recording the song, but it's now tracking to become his biggest hit. “This album is a collection of songs that I love and felt strongly about releasing,” he said. “For me, the phrase ‘easy does it' represents where I'm at in my life right now.”

The album also includes fan favorites like “New Truck,” “Boys Back Home,” and “This Town's Been Too Good to Us,” showcasing Scott's evolution into a more mature sound shaped by real-life experiences. One standout track, “I Owe You One,” co-written by Morgan Wallen and ERNEST, resonated immediately with Scott.

Fresh off his 18-date Country Till I Die tour, Scott is preparing to headline his Easy Does It tour this fall, underscoring his transition from opening act to arena headliner. He will also perform at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest 2025, which shows his rising stature in the genre.

In addition to touring, Scott continues to promote the music community by serving as a judge for the American Songwriter's Song Contest 2025.