Megan Moroney Gives Fans Sneak Peek of New Breakup Song on Social Media

On June 2, Megan Moroney reignited buzz among her fan base by sharing a new teaser for an emotionally charged, unreleased track. The video, posted to her social media, shows Moroney walking barefoot on a beach at night, lip-syncing while holding her sandals. She captioned the post with a line from the song: "What doesn't kill you always callssssss," sparking immediate anticipation and speculation among followers.

The lyrics are focused on an especially difficult breakup and the resulting emotional aftermath, consistent with Moroney's record of hyper-personal, descriptive narratives. The teased verse reads: "Let me set you the scene / November circa 2019 / Put a hole in my heart watched it bleed / You said that we were better off as strangers / I was barely alive / Out of six feet deep I was five."

Fans responded enthusiastically, many expressing how strongly they connected with the song's raw emotion. "A song about my life? Thank you! Please release so I can scream it in the house, I just bought all by myself!" one user commented. Another fan added, "My favorite thing ever is knowing there's a man out there kicking and screaming that this is about him."

This marks the second time Moroney has teased the song. She first previewed a shorter clip back in February 2025, in which she danced on a rooftop, leaving fans clamoring for more. Though the track remains officially unreleased, its growing popularity online suggests a full release may be imminent.

Megan Moroney rose to fame after dropping her first album, Lucky, back in 2023, which featured the viral song Tennessee Orange. Since she entered the music scene, she has continued to have success, piggybacking off the success of her 2024 sophomore album Am I Okay, which is currently on tour — her Am I Okay? Tour kicked off Mar. 20 and runs through Oct. 12.