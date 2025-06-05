Ana de Armas Reveals Tom Cruise’s Review of Her Movie ‘Ballerina’

Ana de Armas just revealed that Tom Cruise saw her latest film, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. And guess what? He liked it. He really liked it. And let’s face it, if Ethan Hunt gives your action movie a thumbs up, we can probably skip checking Rotten Tomatoes. (Although, since they’re reported to be working together on several projects, we get Cruise’s positive review of the film.) Still, since it’s part of Keanu Reeves’ John Wick universe, we’re sure the action sequences are worth watching.

Ana de Armas on Tom Cruise’s Support: “Unbelievable”

In an interview with Variety, de Armas revealed Cruise’s public support for the movie is “unbelievable” and “really amazing.” She added, “But you know what, he supports every movie. He really wants the industry and cinema to go well and people going to the theaters. We're working together, so he got to see Ballerina, and he actually really liked it. He loved the John Wicks.”

The Knives Out actress also said, “It is very special that someone like him is supporting [Ballerina]. It is really special in general to have other actors and people supporting each other. We can do well all together.”

People also reported that during the London premiere of his Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning movie, Cruise confirmed he’s already seen Ballerina: “I just saw the movie, it kicks ass.”

In an interview with Associated Press, Cruise also admitted that he “loves that franchise and what those guys do,” and that he’s a big fan of Keanu Reeves. He added that he knows “what it takes to create these kinds of stories and do it.” He’s also singing praises for her future co-star, saying she’s “very, very talented.”

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina

Ballerina follows the story of Eve Macarro (de Armas), a ballerina-assassin who begins to train to avenge her father’s death. Her story happened between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Chapter 4, which explains why John Wick (Reeves) is still alive. Wick died at the end of the fourth film (or did he?)