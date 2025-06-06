Dierks Bentley Kicks Off 30-City Broken Branches Tour in Austin

Dierks Bentley kicked off his 30-city Broken Branches Tour on May 29 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, giving fans a taste of what's in store, and it looks like it's going to be a good run for country music fans around the country. The tour supports his forthcoming album, BROKEN BRANCHES, scheduled for release on June 13, with a promise of lively performances, surprises, and excitement that will engage the crowd.

Bentley opened the show with "Well Well Whiskey," kicking off a setlist that spanned his two-decade career, from hits like "Drunk on a Plane," "5-1-5-0," and "Somewhere on a Beach," to emotional staples such as "I Hold On" and "Riser." New material also made its debut, including "She Hates Me," giving fans a taste of what's to come on the forthcoming album, which includes collaborations with John Anderson, Miranda Lambert, and Riley Green.

Concertgoers were treated to unexpected mashups, including "Free and Easy" blended with Alabama's "Mountain Music" and "Am I the Only One" fused with Garth Brooks' "Callin' Baton Rouge." The night also featured a surprise collaboration with GRAMMY-winning artists Jon Randall and Jessi Alexander on "Bad Angel" and an appearance by Bentley's '90s-themed parody band Hot Country Knights for the encore.

Zach Top opened the evening with a crowd-pleasing performance, paying homage to traditional country through covers like Merle Haggard's "Ramblin' Fever" and George Strait's "Amarillo by Morning," alongside originals "Beer for Breakfast" and "Cold Beer & Country Music." He later joined Bentley and The Band Loula for a rendition of Del McCoury Band's "Get Down On Your Knees."

Bentley emphasized the tour's personal significance, stating, "I'm 20(ish) years into doing this, and I've seriously never been more excited about a tour. We had Zach out for a few shows last summer, and I knew right away that we had to do more together. He loves the same kind of country music I do, and he's got the bluegrass chops to hang with the best of 'em in a jam. I've got a million ideas for the set list rolling around in my head."