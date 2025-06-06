Jason Aldean Gets His 30th No. 1 Hit with “Whiskey Drink,” Joining Elite Country Music Circle

Jason Aldean has officially achieved his 30th career No. 1 on the country charts with his most recent single, "Whiskey Drink", a remarkable achievement in what has been a 20-year career. Aldean now stands alongside some of country music's most iconic, long-lasting stars and achieved the milestone just weeks after Blake Shelton celebrated number 30 with "Texas."

Music Row reported Aldean's comments, "30 #1s is a huge milestone, and I couldn't let it go by without thanking the fans, country radio, the songwriters, BMG, and the best promo team in the business. I appreciate all the support we have gotten from everyone over the last 20 years. And I don't plan on going anywhere anytime soon, so I'm working hard on getting this next round of music out and can't wait to share it soon."

"Whiskey Drink," known for its catchy chorus and signature Aldean edge, sets the tone for his upcoming album. Aldean, 48, has spent the last six to eight months in the studio, revealing that the record is nearing completion and will feature surprise guest appearances and duets. With standout hits like "Dirt Road Anthem," "Burnin' It Down," and the Grammy-nominated duet "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood already under his belt, Aldean's catalog continues to expand in both sound and influence.

He recently launched his Full Throttle Tour, which has already drawn sold-out crowds at venues such as Blossom Music Center in Ohio and Budweiser Stage in Toronto. As part of the tour, Aldean will headline the opening night of CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on June 5. You can find all of his upcoming shows on his official website.