Nate Smith Takes Break from June Shows for Voice Recovery, Including CMA Fest Stop

Country music artist Nate Smith has revealed he will withdraw from all dates in June 2025 because of continuing vocal health problems. In a detailed post on Facebook on June 5, Smith said he ultimately made the decision to step away from the shows, including his CMA Fest debut and a free show at Michigan International Speedway (MIS) on June 8, which Smith had made multiple apprehensive comments about that were worrying fans.

“We've all come to the decision that the best way to get my voice fully back is to rest it for the first time in almost five years,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post. “This is the part that is so hard for me because I have multiple bucket list shows coming up this month (including CMA Fest), and it breaks my heart knowing I won't be there to see all of you.”

Smith, who rose to prominence with his multi-platinum hit “Whiskey on You,” has been placed on strict vocal rest through the end of June. The pause comes during a significant career moment, as he supports Jason Aldean's Full Throttle Tour and continues to promote his 2023 self-titled debut album, which includes standout tracks like “Wildfire,” “Nobody Likes Your Girlfriend,” and “Fix What You Didn't Break.” He was also named Billboard's 2024 Rookie of the Year.

Despite the setback, Smith assured fans that he is committed to recovering and returning stronger. Despite the setback, Smith assured fans of his commitment to recovery, acknowledging that he has recently struggled with his voice and emphasizing the importance of following the proper steps to ensure a full recovery.

MIS officials have not yet announced a replacement act for the June 8 concert, which was to be part of the FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR weekend. In a separate update, the track confirmed the cancellation of the 2025 Faster Horses music festival, with plans to bring the event back in 2026.