Academy of Country Music Lets Go 25% of Staff After Prime Video Deal

Only weeks after celebrating the historic 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, the ACM announced the layoffs of about 25% of its employees on June 5. The layoffs were part of a strategic realignment of their business to help support long-term growth and business goals, resulting in layoffs in five positions across several departments, including communications, marketing, events, and community relations.

Among those let go were Alexis Bingham, who began her ACM journey as an intern in 2021; Jesse Knutson, who joined in 2022; Lexi Cothran, formerly in public relations; and Brittany Uhniat, a creative coordinator. The Academy thanked the impacted individuals for their dedication and contributions to the organization.

The news was revealed a short time after the May 8 ACM Awards held at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas — hosted by Reba McEntire — celebrated a great night of winners that included Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley, and Alan Jackson as the country music awards program successfully celebrates another good year.

Despite the personnel switch, the ACM has secured its future with Prime Video with an announcement that includes a 5-year extension with the ACM Awards through 2028. Since 2022, when it became the first major U.S. awards show to stream exclusively online, the ACM Awards has broadened its reach and modernized its distribution model.

“With the tremendous success of this year's 60th anniversary show hosted by the legendary Reba McEntire, we are overjoyed to continue our relationship with the Academy and DCP for the next three years,” a Prime Video spokesperson stated. “We look forward to maintaining this success and bringing even more star-studded and captivating shows to our global Prime Video customers.”