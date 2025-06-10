The Band Perry Makes Country Music Comeback with New Lineup After 15-Year Break

The Band Perry has officially announced its return to country music, marking a new chapter in the group's career nearly 15 years after its breakout debut. The group confirmed the news on June 6, aligning with a surprise performance at CMA Fest in Nashville, where original members Kimberly and Reid Perry were joined by Kimberly's husband, Johnny Costello, who is stepping in for Neil Perry.

"After stepping away to take a break and evolve, we're feeling more grounded, more fired-up, and more connected to our roots than ever," the band shares. "Country music has always been home for us — and we feel so grateful to still have a seat at the table. We're bringing everything we've lived, everything we've learned, and a whole new energy into this next season. We can't wait to share what's coming."

The Band Perry is in the studio writing and recording new music, which will be released soon. The announcement comes after a break from releasing music in early 2023, during which time each member was working on their solo endeavors. Band members reunited for the first time since their hiatus to perform a benefit concert in their hometown in January 2025, marking the start of a new era.

The band had previously attempted to be pop-oriented but left Interscope Records due to problems and unreleased material. Before taking a break, the band released Coordinates, a 2018 EP that heavily featured some EDM influences.

Their country roots trace back to 2009 when they signed with Big Machine Label Group/Republic Nashville, quickly rising to fame with their 2010 self-titled debut album. Signature tracks like "If I Die Young" and "Better Dig Two" made them one of the most successful country acts of the early 2010s. "If I Die Young" has sold over nine million copies alone.