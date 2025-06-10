This Day in Country History: June 10

On June 10 at the 2015 Country Music Television Awards, GRAMMY Award-winning Carrie Underwood took home two trophies, and in 2018, for the first time, the Grand Ole Opry played its show outside of Nashville. Here are some other notable country music milestones from June 10 over the years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Breakthrough milestones for June 10 include:

2015: At the CMT Awards, Carrie Underwood won Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for her hit "Something in the Water." Luke Bryan's "Play It Again" won Male Video of the Year, and Florida Georgia Line's "Dirt" won Duo Video of the Year.

At the CMT Awards, Carrie Underwood won Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for her hit “Something in the Water.” Luke Bryan's “Play It Again” won Male Video of the Year, and Florida Georgia Line's “Dirt” won Duo Video of the Year. 2015: Up-and-coming country music star Jason Aldean received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for his single “Just Gettin’ Started.” Today, Aldean is a superstar with numerous No. 1 singles and is a three-time Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year.

Cultural Milestones

With benefit concerts, virtual concerts, and the Grand Ole Opry performing at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, June 10 has seen several cultural milestones:

2015: In a benefit for The Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, country music legends performed at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville. Top performers included The Oak Ridge Boys, Mickey Gilley, Larry Gatlin, and The Bellamy Brothers. Bill Cody and Larry Gatlin hosted this charitable event titled A Night With Legends.

2018: The Grand Ole Opry took its country-themed show out of Nashville for the first time, staging it instead at the eclectic Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. Country music performers included Old Crow Medicine Show, Del McCoury Band, and Riders in the Sky.

The Grand Ole Opry took its country-themed show out of Nashville for the first time, staging it instead at the eclectic Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. Country music performers included Old Crow Medicine Show, Del McCoury Band, and Riders in the Sky. 2020: A virtual concert titled A Night for Austin raised about $500,000 for the city's creative community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Musical artists who contributed to this generous charitable event included Lukas Nelson, Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, Edie Brickell, Black Pumas, and Flaco Jiménez.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Take your hats off to these notable June 10 performances:

2017: Country music queen Reba McEntire sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 27th Annual City of Hope Celebrity Softball Game at First Tennessee Park.

Country music queen Reba McEntire sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 27th Annual City of Hope Celebrity Softball Game at First Tennessee Park. 2022: On Friday, June 10, the annual CMA Fest in Nashville featured a country music lineup including Danielle Bradbery, Larry Fleet, and Tyler Rich. Other big stars performing were Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, and Thomas Rhett.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Births and festival cancellations due to the coronavirus restrictions were among the country music industry's June 10 changes and challenges:

2020: Country singer Josh Abbott, whose songs include "She's Like Texas" and "Little More You," and his wife, Taylor, welcomed a baby boy, Luck David Abbott. The happy couple said they can't wait to celebrate with their fans once Josh goes on tour again.

Country singer Josh Abbott, whose songs include “She's Like Texas” and “Little More You,” and his wife, Taylor, welcomed a baby boy, Luck David Abbott. The happy couple said they can't wait to celebrate with their fans once Josh goes on tour again. 2020: On June 10, organizers of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival announced they were canceling both due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. They initially postponed the festivals until October 2020, but as the pandemic raged worldwide, they canceled them for the year.