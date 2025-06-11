Zach Top Announces New Album ‘Ain’t In It For My Health’, Drops Single at CMA Fest

Zach Top lit up Nissan Stadium with the debut of his new single, “Good Times & Tan Lines,” during the final night of the 52nd CMA Fest on June 8. The track previews his upcoming album Ain't In It For My Health, which is set for release on August 29. Fans will be able to pre-order and pre-save the project beginning Friday, June 13.

“The subtle hints and cryptic announcements are over. Your new favorite summer banger, ‘Good Times & Tan Lines,' is out now! And if that's not enough, my second record, ‘Ain't In It For My Health,' will be out 8/29. You'll be able to pre-order and pre-save it this Friday, 6/13,” Top wrote on Instagram.

His performance at Nissan Stadium marked a milestone in his career, closing the multi-day festival with a high-energy set that underscored his rise as one of country music's most exciting young artists. He performed fan favorites like “Bad Luck,” “I Never Lie,” and “Use Me,” while also previewing unreleased material influenced by Jimmy Buffett.

At 27, Top has earned a devoted following for blending traditional country instrumentation with modern storytelling, drawing comparisons to 1990s legends. Produced by Carson Chamberlain, Ain't In It For My Health will be his third full-length album and second in the neotraditional style. While the full tracklist remains under wraps, it's expected to feature recent singles such as “Beer For Breakfast” and “Flip Flop,” in addition to the nostalgic “Good Times & Tan Lines,” which echoes the breezy spirit of Alan Jackson's “Chattahoochee.”