Blake Shelton Set to Rock New BBQ & Country Music Festival in Albuquerque

The Smoke Show, a new country music and BBQ festival produced by Activated Events, is coming to Albuquerque's Balloon Fiesta Park on August 9. Following the overwhelming response to Boots In The Park, Activated Events is expanding its festival lineup in New Mexico with a full day of country music, food, and interactive entertainment. Blake Shelton will headline the event, joined by Dylan Scott, Tanya Tucker, Neon Union, Abby Anderson, and Frank Ray.

“We were absolutely blown away by the support and excitement Albuquerque brought to Boots In The Park,” says Steve Thacher, CEO of Activated Events. “The response from fans exceeded all expectations, and we couldn't wait to announce our return with The Smoke Show. Having Blake Shelton headline this new event is the perfect way to keep the country party going in New Mexico.”

Known for large-scale events like Boots In The Park and Coastal Country Jam, Activated Events has built a reputation for delivering premier live music experiences. The Smoke Show is following in that lineage — creating a varied festival that includes not just music, but also food and culture. The audience can expect a carefully curated selection of BBQ from regional BBQ vendors, along with quality whiskeys and craft beers.

The festival will feature a range of traditional country activities, including line dancing and cornhole competitions, in addition to interactive art installations that make for a fun day for everyone.