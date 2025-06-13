Texas Stars Bowen and Johnson Join Forces on New Stripped-Down Track

Wade Bowen has released a new acoustic version of his song "Hidin Behind This Microphone," featuring country star Cody Johnson. The track, originally part of Bowen's 2024 album Flyin', has received renewed attention thanks to this heartfelt collaboration between two longtime friends.

Bowen shared his deep connection to the song and how the collaboration with Johnson came to be. "I've loved this song so much from the moment we wrote it, and it took us a long time to finish it, which just happens sometimes," said Bowen.

"It was already one of my favorite songs on the album when I started getting texts from Cody about how much he loved the song and related to it some nights. Obviously, coming from a guy like him, that means the world. He's one of my favorite voices and has always been a good friend to me. I'm so glad we finally got to do something together," he added.

The acoustic version strips the track down to its emotional core, allowing both artists' voices and connections to shine. Bowen acknowledged the importance of praise from Johnson — saying Johnson's respect meant so much to him, both personally and professionally.

"Hidin Behind This Microphone" originally appeared on Flyin', Bowen's successful 2024 studio album, which continued Bowen's trend of producing solid albums, with great lyrics and his country-rock base.

Earlier in 2025, Bowen took his international reach to the next level, joining Carly Pearce in Europe on her Hummingbird World Tour. While the shows allowed Bowen to touch new audiences across Europe and the UK, they also showed the depth of his ability both as a soloist and collaborator.