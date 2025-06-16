Megan Moroney Gears Up for Feel-Good Album Following Back-to-Back Hits

Megan Moroney is gearing up for her third studio album, and excitement is — quite literally — colorful. Following her debut LP Lucky in 2023, which embraced an emerald green theme, and her sophomore effort Am I Okay? in 2024, distinguished by a blue motif, Moroney is now teasing a bold, happier hue for her next chapter.

"I would say that my next album is probably like 80% written," revealing that she's already well on her way. She added, "I just try to live my life and write about it," and explained, "So that's kind of how this next album is shaping up, too. Just like the last ones, I was writing about my life experiences. So, the strategy behind it hasn't changed. It's still the same."

Moroney says the overall vibe will be carefree and fun, but true to her "emo cowgirl" roots, the album will still include a few "heart‑wrenching" emotional tracks. She emphasized a tonal shift in the new material, describing it as much happier than fans might expect — a reflection of her current sense of contentment and ease in life.

Currently headlining her six-month Am I Okay? tour — running from June through October — Moroney celebrated her second No. 1 country-chart single, the title track, live at CMA Fest and posted an emotional thank-you on Instagram to fans and collaborators for their "unwavering support."

Her upcoming single, "Six Months Later," is already generating buzz across Instagram and TikTok. The track, along with previously released songs like "You Had to Be There" (a duet with Kenny Chesney from May 9), will be featured on her follow‑up to Am I Okay?

Moroney dropped a hint during the 60th ACM Awards in May when she modeled a bright yellow gown, sparking fan speculation that yellow may signal the theme of the new album. Known for tying each era to a signature color — pink for "I'm Not Pretty," green for Lucky, blue for Am I Okay? She's confirmed she already knows what it is, though she's coyly inviting fans to guess before the official reveal.