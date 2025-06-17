Barefoot Country Music Fest 2025: What To Know Before You Go
The 2025 Barefoot Country Music Fest is returning to Wildwood Beach from June 19th-22nd! Get ready for a weekend packed with live performances from over 40 of your favorite country…
Get ready for a weekend packed with live performances from over 40 of your favorite country stars, spread across three epic stages!
Before you go, scroll down for all the must-know festival details. And don’t forget to download the official BCMF app from your phone’s app store for quick access to schedules, maps, and more!
Remember, information and schedules can change, be sure to download the BCMF app for up-to-the-minute info.
Who Is Performing at the Barefoot Country Music Festival?
Headliners include Rascal Flatts, Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, and Jelly Roll!
Other performers include Megan Moroney, Warren Zeiders, Chris Janson, Jordan Davis, George Birge, Boyz II Men, Ella Langley, Tigirlily Gold, Holdyn Barder, Megan Knight, and MORE! Keep scrolling for the full lineup.
Where Can I Find XTU?
The XTU crew will be on the beach all weekend. Find us at the Zyn stage on the festival grounds or at Fairview Social located off the beach, where we will be broadcasting live all weekend long!
Parking and Transportation
Wildwoods Island Shuttle
Jitney is here to help you get around the island and to the festival! With an on-demand service that can stop anywhere on the route, this is a perfect way to get to the fun if a walk is a bit too far.
The shuttle for the fest will be mainly running up and down Ocean Ave from Diamond Beach to Olde New Jersey Ave, but you can get the full route details, times, and fares by downloading the Jitney Surfer App.
Beach Parking at BCMF
Beach parking passes are now available for purchase for Barefoot Country Music Fest! Located between Wildwoods Convention Center and Morey’s Adventure Pier, BCMF’s beach parking is a short walk from the festival’s main gate.
BCMF’s beach parking will be available during the dates of the festival, Thursday through Sunday. For more information and purchasing options, click here.
What Is Allowed To Be Brought Into The Festival?
You are allowed to bring in the following:
- Phones
- Sunscreen
- Blankets
- Approved Bags
- Festival flags without metal or wooden poles
Please leave the following at home or in your car:
- Chairs of Any Kind
- Fireworks
- Explosives of Any Kind
- Weapons or Firearms of Any Kind
- Bladder Style Backpacks
- Bota Bags
- Drugs
- Drug Paraphernalia
- Outside Food, Alcohol, or Drinks, INCLUDING water bottles
- Kites
- Coolers
- Umbrellas
- Audio Recording Devices
- Professional Recording Equipment (photography, video, and/or sound)
- Tents
- Framed Backpacks
- Laser Pointers
- Pets and Animals
What Kind Of Bags Can I Bring?
The 2025 Barefoot Country Music Fest has a clear bag policy to provide everyone with a safer festival experience, as well as to decrease the time it takes to get into the show. Please take note of the following prior to making your way to the festival.
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” (Official BCMF Logo clear tote, drawstring and fanny packs plastic bags will be available through festival merchandise outlets)
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or smaller)
- Small clutch bags*, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the fest with one of the clear plastic bags.
- An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.
- Prohibited items include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs that are not see-through, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.
- A small clutch bag is defined as – “approximately the size of a hand with or without a handle or strap, no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”
What Time Does The Barefoot Country Music Festival Open And Close Each Day?
Gates open Thursday at 3:00 pm. All gates open Friday through Sunday at 1:00 pm. Gates close at 11:30 pm each night.
Is There A Designated Drop-Off Spot?
Yes! In case you don't wanna drive yourself to the 2024 Barefoot Country Music Fest, get dropped off at the Wildwood Boardwalk Sign. 3505 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood, NJ 08260
Barefoot Country Music Fest Lineup
THURSDAY MAIN STAGE
- Rascal Flatts
- Megan Moroney
- Colt Ford
- Tigirlily Gold
- Maria Justine
- DJ Slim McGraw
THURSDAY SIDE STAGE
- Not Leaving Sober
- Twelve OC
FRIDAY MAIN STAGE
- Lainey Wilson
- Warren Zeiders
- Sam Barber
- George Birge
- Avery Anna
- Gillian Smith
FRIDAY SIDE STAGE
- LANCO
- Kaitlin Butts
- Lauren Davidson
- Samantha Spano
- Whey Jennings
- Meghan Patrick
SATURDAY MAIN STAGE
- Jason Aldean
- Chris Janson
- Boyz II Men
- Larry Fleet
- Willow Avalon
- Bowman
SATURDAY SIDE STAGE
- Chris Cagle
- Don Louis
- Kevin Smiley
- Holydn Barder
- Lakeview
- Austin Williams
SUNDAY MAIN STAGE
- Jelly Roll
- Jordan Davis
- Ella Langley
- Bayker Blankenship
- Davisson Brothers Band
- Myles Morgan
SUNDAY SIDE STAGE
- Chayce Beckham
- Lanie Gardner
- Megan Knight
- Nathon Merovich
- Thomas Wedward
- The Jack Wharff Band
*Set times are subject to change without notice. Download the BCMF app for the latest updates and to make your own schedule.