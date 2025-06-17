Barefoot Country Music Fest 2025: What To Know Before You Go

The 2025 Barefoot Country Music Fest is returning to Wildwood Beach from June 19th-22nd!

Get ready for a weekend packed with live performances from over 40 of your favorite country stars, spread across three epic stages!

Before you go, scroll down for all the must-know festival details. And don’t forget to download the official BCMF app from your phone’s app store for quick access to schedules, maps, and more!

Remember, information and schedules can change, be sure to download the BCMF app for up-to-the-minute info.

Headliners include Rascal Flatts, Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, and Jelly Roll!

Other performers include Megan Moroney, Warren Zeiders, Chris Janson, Jordan Davis, George Birge, Boyz II Men, Ella Langley, Tigirlily Gold, Holdyn Barder, Megan Knight, and MORE! Keep scrolling for the full lineup.

Where Can I Find XTU?

The XTU crew will be on the beach all weekend. Find us at the Zyn stage on the festival grounds or at Fairview Social located off the beach, where we will be broadcasting live all weekend long!

Parking and Transportation

Wildwoods Island Shuttle

Jitney is here to help you get around the island and to the festival! With an on-demand service that can stop anywhere on the route, this is a perfect way to get to the fun if a walk is a bit too far.

The shuttle for the fest will be mainly running up and down Ocean Ave from Diamond Beach to Olde New Jersey Ave, but you can get the full route details, times, and fares by downloading the Jitney Surfer App.

Beach Parking at BCMF

Beach parking passes are now available for purchase for Barefoot Country Music Fest! Located between Wildwoods Convention Center and Morey’s Adventure Pier, BCMF’s beach parking is a short walk from the festival’s main gate.

BCMF’s beach parking will be available during the dates of the festival, Thursday through Sunday. For more information and purchasing options, click here.

What Is Allowed To Be Brought Into The Festival?

You are allowed to bring in the following:

Phones

Sunscreen

Blankets

Approved Bags

Festival flags without metal or wooden poles

Please leave the following at home or in your car:

Chairs of Any Kind

Fireworks

Explosives of Any Kind

Weapons or Firearms of Any Kind

Bladder Style Backpacks

Bota Bags

Drugs

Drug Paraphernalia

Outside Food, Alcohol, or Drinks, INCLUDING water bottles

Kites

Coolers

Umbrellas

Audio Recording Devices

Professional Recording Equipment (photography, video, and/or sound)

Tents

Framed Backpacks

Laser Pointers

Pets and Animals

What Kind Of Bags Can I Bring?

The 2025 Barefoot Country Music Fest has a clear bag policy to provide everyone with a safer festival experience, as well as to decrease the time it takes to get into the show. Please take note of the following prior to making your way to the festival.

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” (Official BCMF Logo clear tote, drawstring and fanny packs plastic bags will be available through festival merchandise outlets)

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or smaller)

Small clutch bags*, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the fest with one of the clear plastic bags.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs that are not see-through, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.

A small clutch bag is defined as – “approximately the size of a hand with or without a handle or strap, no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”

Gates open Thursday at 3:00 pm. All gates open Friday through Sunday at 1:00 pm. Gates close at 11:30 pm each night.

Is There A Designated Drop-Off Spot?

Yes! In case you don't wanna drive yourself to the 2024 Barefoot Country Music Fest, get dropped off at the Wildwood Boardwalk Sign. 3505 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood, NJ 08260

THURSDAY MAIN STAGE

Rascal Flatts

Megan Moroney

Colt Ford

Tigirlily Gold

Maria Justine

DJ Slim McGraw

THURSDAY SIDE STAGE

Not Leaving Sober

Twelve OC

FRIDAY MAIN STAGE

Lainey Wilson

Warren Zeiders

Sam Barber

George Birge

Avery Anna

Gillian Smith

FRIDAY SIDE STAGE

LANCO

Kaitlin Butts

Lauren Davidson

Samantha Spano

Whey Jennings

Meghan Patrick

SATURDAY MAIN STAGE

Jason Aldean

Chris Janson

Boyz II Men

Larry Fleet

Willow Avalon

Bowman

SATURDAY SIDE STAGE

Chris Cagle

Don Louis

Kevin Smiley

Holydn Barder

Lakeview

Austin Williams

SUNDAY MAIN STAGE

Jelly Roll

Jordan Davis

Ella Langley

Bayker Blankenship

Davisson Brothers Band

Myles Morgan

SUNDAY SIDE STAGE

Chayce Beckham

Lanie Gardner

Megan Knight

Nathon Merovich

Thomas Wedward

The Jack Wharff Band