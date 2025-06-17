GRAMMY Winner Cam Sets July Release for Third Album ‘All Things Light’

Cam has officially revealed her third studio album, All Things Light, scheduled for release on July 18 via RCA Records. Cam described the album as "a labor of love and hope and fear and surrender," and it was especially influenced by the experience of being a mother and the roller coaster of feelings that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic. While writing during this time, Cam was able to discover new lyrical depth that she had not had the chance to explore before, especially as her daughter Lucy began asking his own series of early questions about life and death.

Representing a unique blend of country, folk, and left-field pop, All Things Light exhibits the same creativity that got Cam a GRAMMY in songwriting, most recently for being featured on the 2025 Album of the Year, Cowboy Carter by Beyoncé. For her own project, Cam collaborated again with longtime producer Tyler Johnson and worked alongside acclaimed co-producers Michael Uzowuru and Ethan Gruska.

The album's themes revolve around motherhood, aging, and loss, but also clarity and peace. The first track, “Turns Out That I Am God,” draws directly from the philosophy of Alan Watts. “There's an Alan Watts talk where he speaks about how we're all God, we've just forgotten,” Cam explained. “I wanted this song to express that idea humbly, asking how we might live our lives if we acknowledged that we are all God together.”