Miranda Lambert Reels in Massive Halibut During First Alaska Adventure

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, recently took their first vacation to Alaska, where they went fishing with friends in Homer. The couple was able to fish off a Jon boat while catching halibut next to the snow-covered mountains and the sea.

Lambert posted several photos on Instagram that documented the adventure, including one of her holding a fish almost as big as she is. McLoughlin also posted highlights, including some beautiful views of the wildlife, glacier, and the group hanging out.

“First time in Alaska, and it did not disappoint,” Brendan wrote in the Instagram caption. “From the beautiful scenery and wildlife to the incredible fishing with some of the most amazing people. Till next time.”

Lambert captioned her own post “postcards from Alaska,” a clever nod to her 2024 album Postcards From Texas, and thanked the state for the unforgettable memories. The trip follows the couple's celebration of their sixth wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Lambert and McLoughlin first met in 2018 when he was working security for her Good Morning America performance, and they married just months later in early 2019.

McLoughlin continues to be an active part of Lambert's creative journey, recently contributing vocals to her track “Dammit Randy” from her latest record. His ongoing support is evident both on and off stage.

Lambert is gearing up for a trio of summer performances, starting June 27 in Bonner Springs, Kansas, with subsequent shows in Camdenton, Missouri, and Madison, Wisconsin. As they still have a busy tour ahead of them, the trip to Alaska seemed to be a welcome and meaningful respite for the couple.