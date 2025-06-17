Southwest Airlines Staff Gives Randy Travis Special Treatment with In-Flight Music and Safety Demo

Randy Travis, a legend in Country music, recently posted a heartwarming moment on his Southwest Airlines flight. As the passengers boarded the plane, "Forever and Ever, Amen" played — what a way to be welcomed. The video, posted on June 11 to his Instagram, shows the flight attendant, who was giving the safety briefing, was funny and had Travis laughing, creating an enjoyable flight for everyone on board.

Travis, whose stroke in 2013 prompted many fans to wonder if he would ever again be able to inspire audiences, has been touring with his wife, Mary Travis, as part of his More Life tour. While he no longer sings because of the limitations of his health, it is a very meaningful way to connect with fans across the nation and engage in a different way. His official website lists scheduled dates through August, September, and October 2025, with the tour concluding before Thanksgiving.

The in-flight video, set to his 1987 chart-topping hit from the Always & Forever album, was met with an outpouring of support online. Fans praised Travis's enduring faith, resilience, and joyful spirit.

That return includes the newly released "Horses In Heaven", Travis's first new studio recording in over a decade. The newly released track features AI to reproduce his trademark baritone voice in conjunction with his follow-up in 2024 to his first AI-assisted single. Through this new technology, Randy has been able to release new content despite being unable to sing since his stroke.