This Day in Country History: June 17

June 17 is a major day in the country music world. From a Las Vegas residency to honors and certifications, several significant events have happened on this day throughout the years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

There have been many exciting milestones on June 17, including:

2015: Two big country names, Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn, started a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. This residency, REBA, BROOKS & DUNN: Together in Vegas, reunited Brooks & Dunn and became the longest-running country music residency in Las Vegas.

Cultural Milestones

From benefit shows and honors to a legendary recording, these are cultural milestones for June 17:

1973: Dolly Parton recorded “I Will Always Love You” in 1968 at the legendary RCA Studio B in Nashville, Tennessee. The RCA Studio B is known as a recording studio that hosted iconic country music stars such as Chet Atkins, Charlie Daniels, and Dottie West.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Notable events for the country music industry on June 17 include:

2013: The Pistol Annies received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for their album, Hell on Heels. This group is made up of country singers Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley.

