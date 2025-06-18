Blake Shelton Hits Three-Year Mark as Stepdad, Opens Up About Making Music with Stepsons

Gwen Stefani paid tribute to Blake Shelton on Father's Day by honoring his role as a stepfather to her three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. Stefani captured their relationship in an emotional post on Instagram with a slew of personal photographs of Shelton engaging in activities with the boys over the years, like fishing, playing the guitar, laughing, and ultimately spending quality time with them, which speaks volumes about the importance of knowing he's there for them.

Shelton and Stefani met in 2014 while working on The Voice and got married in 2021 at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma. Since their marriage, Shelton has taken on the role of stepdad to Stefani's sons, now aged 19, 16, and 11. Before proposing, Shelton reportedly sought the boys' blessing, reinforcing his dedication to their family unit. Fans have commended Shelton's influence, praising the genuine love and connection he brings to the household.

One of the tribute photos highlighted Shelton with Zuma, who has developed a budding interest in blues and country music — a reflection of Shelton's own style. Kingston, meanwhile, is said to favor classic rock, echoing the influence of his father, Gavin Rossdale, who remains involved in his sons' lives. Both boys are showing musical promise, fueling speculation about a potential family band, although Shelton has stated he's currently happy performing duets with Stefani.

"A duet with Gwen also appears on his new album, titled Hangin' On, and Blake sweetly told the morning news show: 'I don't feel like I want to make a record without a duet with Gwen on it anymore. She's my favorite person to sing with,'" Shelton shared with The Today Show.