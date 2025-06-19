Luke Combs Makes History With Four Diamond-Certified Country Songs

There is no doubt Luke Combs is establishing himself as one of the strongest forces in country music history. In 2025, he made history with four Diamond singles (four of any other country artist). He recently earned another diamond single from the RIAA with the certification of "She Got the Best of Me," joining the list of his previous three certified hits, "Beautiful Crazy," "Hurricane," and "When It Rains It Pours" as official RIAA Diamond singles, each exceeding 10 million certified units.

The RIAA's certification process now takes into account streaming data, making Diamond status more attainable in the digital era. All 14 country songs to earn Diamond certification have been released after 2012, with Combs leading the genre in both volume and consistency. Combs currently holds a total of 34 RIAA certifications and is steadily accumulating an additional five songs that have sold five million units or more, which could mean he will greatly expand his historic total.

Combs has not released a new album since 2023 and has not dropped a new official single since then; however, he has remained busy on the festival circuit, performing at major festivals such as Stagecoach and Bonnaroo. He has been teasing new music online, fueling anticipation among fans.

Reflecting on his Bonnaroo performance and recent Diamond honor, Combs shared his gratitude on social media: "Honored to have gotten the opportunity to headline Bonnaroo last night, and I'll never forget it," Combs writes. "Thank y'all for having us. Hope everyone had as much fun as I did. Also can't believe a song I wrote while I was still in college before moving to Nashville is now diamond. Y'all are something else. Thank you!!"