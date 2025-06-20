Kelsea Ballerini Sets Fresh Health Goals at 31

Kelsea Ballerini is contemplating what it will look like to turn 30 while embodying a holistic 360-degree health and wellness experience. In recent interviews, the 31-year-old performer shared she wants to be '360 healthy,' meaning she is just as focused on her mental health, physical health, and emotional health as they are all equally important to her.

"I want to be mentally healthy. I want to be physically healthy, emotionally healthy, and I want to be able to sustain the life and the career that I've been lucky enough to build for myself," she explains to PEOPLE magazine.

Ballerini recently wrapped her tour in April and acknowledged that her health routine varies depending on her schedule. "It's different depending on what I'm doing," she told E! News. "When I was on tour, I was much more regimented. Sleep was my number one. Everything came second to that because if I didn't get enough sleep, I was not a person the next day."

These days, she exercises daily, with walking, Pilates, and the '80/20 rule' for her diet — eating healthy for 80% of the time and 20% for fun. She loves cooking meals at home and especially chimichurri steak, and of course, she believes in a protein-rich diet, particularly for women.

As a brand ambassador for Celsius energy drinks, Ballerini incorporates the product into her daily routine to maintain energy levels throughout demanding workdays. She emphasized the stamina required to perform 90-minute shows and how maintaining wellness is critical to sustaining her career.

Ballerini also spoke about her shift from prioritizing fitness for aesthetic purposes in her twenties to a broader focus on internal health and energy management. Balancing her professional obligations with her personal life, including caring for her pets, she has opted not to return to The Voice this season. Instead, she's prioritizing personal joys, such as cooking and spending time at the beach.