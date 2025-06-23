Brett Young Drops Fourth Album ‘2.0’ With 11 Fresh Tracks
On June 20, Brett Young released his fourth studio album, 2.0, on Nashville Harbor Records. The 11-song collection brings him back to his country-pop roots while also offering fresh spins on love, evolution, and fatherhood. Young co-wrote each song and collaborated with well-known songwriters, including Ashley Gorley and Jon Nite.
"It's always my goal to be real and transparent and connect with my audience, whether that means writing a song about what happened yesterday or revisiting past experiences," Young shared. "It should always be about a connection with the listeners. 2.0 feels really special to me, and I'm very proud of it. I hope it makes people want to come out and see the live show even more."
The album includes a reimagined duet version of his DIAMOND-certified hit "In Case You Didn't Know" with Hannah McFarland, adding a female perspective to the iconic love song. Another highlight is the song "Who I Do It For," a duet with Lady A that explores the complicated balancing act of spending time with family and traveling for concerts. Young's "Full House" — written for his daughter — offers a look into fatherhood and how that changed him.
Young, who has earned more than 8.5 billion global streams and scored seven consecutive No. 1 singles, spoke candidly about his personal evolution. "It was in January of 2024 when I began to realize that I had stopped focusing on myself after having kids," he admitted. "I'd been in full dad mode, and with that came full dad-bod! (laughing) I wasn't taking care of myself, and the first thing I realized was that if you want to get yourself in shape and are still drinking alcohol, then it probably isn't going to happen."
With tracks like "Say Less" pushing stylistic boundaries and "That Ain't Yours" serving as a raucous anthem for live shows, 2.0 strikes a balance between earnest vulnerability and risk-taking choices with sound. "The goal is to keep giving the stuff that you gave your fans when you made them with your first record," Young told American Songwriter, "while always giving a little bit of something new every time."