Brett Young Drops Fourth Album ‘2.0’ With 11 Fresh Tracks

On June 20, Brett Young released his fourth studio album, 2.0, on Nashville Harbor Records. The 11-song collection brings him back to his country-pop roots while also offering fresh spins on love, evolution, and fatherhood. Young co-wrote each song and collaborated with well-known songwriters, including Ashley Gorley and Jon Nite.

"It's always my goal to be real and transparent and connect with my audience, whether that means writing a song about what happened yesterday or revisiting past experiences," Young shared. "It should always be about a connection with the listeners. 2.0 feels really special to me, and I'm very proud of it. I hope it makes people want to come out and see the live show even more."

The album includes a reimagined duet version of his DIAMOND-certified hit "In Case You Didn't Know" with Hannah McFarland, adding a female perspective to the iconic love song. Another highlight is the song "Who I Do It For," a duet with Lady A that explores the complicated balancing act of spending time with family and traveling for concerts. Young's "Full House" — written for his daughter — offers a look into fatherhood and how that changed him.

Young, who has earned more than 8.5 billion global streams and scored seven consecutive No. 1 singles, spoke candidly about his personal evolution. "It was in January of 2024 when I began to realize that I had stopped focusing on myself after having kids," he admitted. "I'd been in full dad mode, and with that came full dad-bod! (laughing) I wasn't taking care of myself, and the first thing I realized was that if you want to get yourself in shape and are still drinking alcohol, then it probably isn't going to happen."