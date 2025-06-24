Brian Kelley Announces 21-City Tour, Drops Fourth Album in June

Brian Kelley, also known to followers as the Beach Cowboy, is about to hit a defining moment in his solo career. The former Florida Georgia Line member released his new studio album, Sunshine State of Mind: Season Two, Chapter One, on June 20. This new album, a 14-song effort entirely co-written by Shane, is a continuation of his 2021 debut solo album that fuses positive, natural, and coastal vibes. There are songs, such as "Palm Tree Country," that evoke easy-going island vibes, while "People Make The Place" incorporates elements of community and belonging.

Kelley has remained busy in many aspects. Since he started his solo career in 2021, he's released three full-length albums — two in 2024 alone — and has earned accolades for creating his own space in country music. He's been on national television with his memorable performances on The Masked Singer, the anonymous aspect of his performances allowed him to advance to the finals while developing new senses of personal exploration and stage confidence.

@briankelley THE NEWS IS OUT 👀📢 We’re going on the Sunshine State of Mind Tour starting this July ☀️🌴 Can’t wait to tour all over this great country and see y’all!!!!! You can grab your tickets NOW in the Brian Kelley App and everywhere else on Friday at 10am local time. ♬ Palm Tree Country - Brian Kelley

With a catalog now spanning four albums, Kelley is preparing to hit the road for his Sunshine State of Mind Tour, which kicks off June 27 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and wraps Sept. 7 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The 21-date tour follows his recent stint as the opening act for country legend Travis Tritt. Along the way, fans can expect an immersive concert experience shaped by Kelley's dynamic, beach-infused sound.

“I've had my head down grinding and working and living, and to peek up and look back…it's a cool feeling, and it excites me for the tour knowing that I've got four albums worth of songs,” Kelley shared.